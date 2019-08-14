Best answer: For most people, 256GB is likely more than enough storage. If you plan on saving a lot of local movies, music, games, etc., then you may want to splurge for the 512GB option. However, just keep in mind that storage configuration is only available for the larger Note 10+ (along with the microSD card slot for expandable storage).

The base 256GB amount should be enough for most people

That might seem like a bumnmer, but to be honest, 256GB is plenty of space and likely more than most people will need. Even if you save some Spotify playlists for offline listening and download a few movies to have on-hand for traveling, you'll still be hard-pressed to surprass the 256GB limit.

The 512GB option is likely overkill for the majority of people reading this, but if you're a self-proclaimed power user and keep a ton of local files saved on your device, it might be worth spending the extra $100 to get it.

Only the Note 10+ has two storage options

Samsung is selling two versions of the Note this year, including the Note 10 and Note 10+. There are a few minor differences between the handsets, one of which has to do with storage.

While the Note 10+ does allow you to choose between 256GB and 512GB, the regular Note 10 is only available with 256GB.

In other words, if you like the smaller size and price tag of the Note 10, then your decision has been made.

A note on expandable storage

Speaking of the difference in storage options between the Note 10 and Note 10+, there's another factor to also take into consideration before making your purchase.

Only the Note 10+ comes with expandable storage, allowing you to pop in a microSD card at a later date and add more space to the phone after the fact. So, if you buy the 256GB model and end up needing more room, you can do just that in the blink of an eye. With the regular Note 10, that option isn't available.

As such, if you want a little safety blanket without spending too much, it may be worth picking up the 256GB Note 10+, seeing how things go, and know you can expand at any point if you end up needing to.