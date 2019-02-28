Best answer: Of all three devices being offered this year, the regular Moto G7 strikes the best balance of features, specs, and price. If you're on a tighter budget or want the best battery life possible, you'll want to opt for the G7 Play or G7 Power, respectively. Buy the Moto G7: Moto G7 ($300 at Motorola)

Buy the Moto G7 Power: Moto G7 Power ($250 at Motorola)

Buy the Moto G7 Play: Moto G7 Play ($200 at Motorola)

The regular Moto G7 is the best choice for most people

For most people, the base Moto G7 will be the best choice out of all three options. Why? It offers a strong balance of features and specs while retaining a really affordable price tag. The front of the G7 is home to a large 6.2-inch LCD display with an impressive screen resolution of 2270x1080. The 19:9 aspect ratio keeps it tall and narrow, and while there is a notch, it's the small waterdrop style that takes up very little space. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 is present across all three phones, as is the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, only the G7 has 64GB of storage, dual 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, 4GB of RAM, and face unlock. Add that together with a solid 3,200 mAh battery and a price of just $300, and it's easy to see why this will be the go-to choice for most buyers.

Our pick Moto G7 The G7 most people should buy With the Moto G7, Motorola once again makes the case against spending more than $300 on a new phone. The G7 delivers a large, crisp display with slim bezels, a powerful Qualcomm processor, dual rear camears, 64GB of built-in storage, and more. $300 at Motorola

Want legendary battery life? Go with the G7 Power

New this year for the G-series is the introduction of a Power model. As the name suggests, the Moto G7 Power is all about providing the best possible battery life. Thanks to its downright massive 5,000 mAh battery, Motorola's touting that you'll be able to use the phone for three days straight before having to throw it on the charger. That's beyond impressive. Compared to the G7, the G7 Power's specs are slightly downgraded across the board. There's still a 6.2-inch 19:9 display, but it has a lower resolution of 1520x720 and a slightly larger notch. The internal storage is decreased to 32GB, RAM is set to 3GB. and you'll find a single 12MP on the back. Those downgrades aren't too damning, and if battery life is your main concern, the G7 Power is the easy choice out of the three.

Battery champ Moto G7 Power Get up to three days on a single charge The Moto G7 Power cuts back on a few of the G7's specs, but it makes up for them in a big way. With a 5,000 mAh battery, Motorola says you can expect 3 days of full use with the G7 Power before ever needing to put it on the charger. That, friends, is insanely impressive. $250 at Motorola

Get the G7 Play if you're on a tighter budget

Last but not least, there's the Moto G7 Play. Taking a look at its specs, the Play scales back even more than the Power does. Starting first with the display, it's the smallest at 5.7-inches. The 19:9 aspect ratio remains, but the resolution's ever-so-slightly decreased to 1512x720 and the notch is bigger yet again. You'll still find 32GB of storage like on the Power, but this time around, there's only 2GB of RAM. The rear camera is a single 13MP shooter, the battery comes in at 3,000 mAh, and unlike both the G7 and G7 Power, only the G7 Play has a dedicated selfie light for the front-facing 8MP camera. Where the G7 Play really shines is with its price. Coming in at just $200, it's a full $100 cheaper than the G7.

Best for less Moto G7 Play Cutting a few corners to get an even lower price If money's particularly tight but you still need a new phone, the G7 Play has everything you need at a price that'll make your wallet smile. For just $200, you get a phone with a 5.7-inch screen, Snapdragon 632 processor, 32GB of expandable storage, and a 13MP camera. $200 at Motorola