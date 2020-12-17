Best answer: Currently, only Android users who have pre-registered in Australia will be eligible to be chosen to play the Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha. While more countries may open up in the future, Blizzard is currently looking to test server stability and client performance data in a smaller region first.
What countries are able to participate in the Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha?
While it may be disappointing to many, Blizzard is limiting the Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha to a "limited amount" of Android users who have pre-registered for the game in Australia. According to the company, they're anticipating a couple of thousand players will be able to take part in the alpha, and by holding it in a smaller region, they'll be able to take in "valuable server stability and client performance data," along with other critical feedback.
At the moment, it's unknown if Blizzard will be opening the alpha up to more countries, but it can't hurt to sign up for the game on both the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, this way you're among the first to know when things happen.
How long will the alpha last?
Blizzard has said that the Technical Alpha is only going to be running for a "couple of weeks" of testing, which is enough time for them to collect the right amount of feedback for everything that they're looking for. It's unknown at the moment if Blizzard will open up another round of testing after this, but it seems likely that they'll want to see how the game will perform with a wider audience playing at some point.
In the meantime, if you're able to participate in the Technical Alpha, make sure to pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store, and ensure that you have a phone capable of playing the game. According to Blizzard, the Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha will be playable on Android devices 2017 generation and higher, and running Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher, with a minimum of 2GB RAM.
