The Samsung Galaxy A52 is one of the best budget phones of the year, and before you go out and buy one, there's one final decision you need to make. Well, there are technically two questions — are you getting 5G and what Galaxy A52 color is best — but the first answer might also answer the second, depending on the market you're buying in. Both the LTE/4G and the 5G versions of the Galaxy A52 come in four Awesome colors, but which one is the most awesome? Let's take a look.

The best color for the Galaxy A52 depends on where you live

I'm all for bold phones in cute colors, but in the United States, the color you get is going to be more a matter of which model you're wanting. See, in Europe, the Galaxy A52 5G is sold in all four colors, but in North America, the only color Samsung — and all of the carriers, for that matter — is selling is Awesome Black. There's a reason for this: It costs money to carry more colors because more colors mean more SKUs, and as this budget-minded phone competes with the Pixel 4a 5G and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, it's just easier to sell in one basic color: black.

However, if you're opting for the 4G version (if you're on AT&T like me), you can't get 5G anyway unless you upgrade to some unlimited plan. But if you happen to live in a country outside of the United States, your color choices are wide open and I highly, highly suggest rhat you take full advantage and grab the Awesome Blue.