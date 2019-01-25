Without a doubt, the Nest Learning Thermostat is one of our favorite smart home gadgets around. It's easy to install, has a great Android app, and works seamlessly with the Google Assistant. Deciding to buy one is easy to do, but what isn't so simple is figuring out which color to get. Here are your options.
The OG
Stainless Steel
Stainless Steel is one of the first colors that was ever released for the Nest Learning Thermostat, and it's still one of the best. The shiny, reflective nature is a timeless aesthetic and gives it a touch of elegance on top of what's already a premium smart home gadget. Stainless Steel is clean, sophisticated, and simply beautiful.
So stealthy
Black
If you prefer your smart home tech a bit more subdued, you can't go wrong with Black. The matte paint job is incredibly stealthy, and when paired with the Nest's regular black bezels and black UI elements when it's on Eco mode, you end up with one of the cleanest setups possible.
Sophisticated
Copper
Copper is one of the more colorful options available for the Nest, and for the right home/apartment, this could be the perfect style to get. It's a sophisticated look that may not be a favorite for everyone, but we really think it'll grow on you over time. Copper is stylish and makes a statement, and we love it for that.
Gets out of the way
White
On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have White. Similar to Black, White is a super clean and simple color that's perfect for people who just want their Nest to fade into the background. This is the color that I personally have, and it really does work perfectly with the white walls in my apartment.
Shiny and subdued
Mirror Black
Mirror Black, one of the newest colors to join Nest's lineup, is essentially the standard Black color but with a shiny finish as opposed to a matte one. The end result? A smart thermostat that looks way better than it has a right to. Mirror Black is still pretty simple, but that little touch of shimmer really helps it to look like something special.
Makes a statement
Polished Steel
Enjoy the look of Stainless Steel but wish it was even more eye-catching? That's where Polished Steel comes in. It cranks of the shine and shimmer up to 11 and looks downright amazing while doing so. This is definitely one of the flashiest colors you can get for the Nest Learning Thermostat, and for some people, that'll be reason enough to get this over anything else.
Something different
Brass
Last but certainly not least, we have Brass. Brass most closely resembles Copper but is a bit more neutral. It's a unique color, and similar to Brass, will likely be overlooked by some people and instantly be the go-to option for others. For the right design in your home, this could look really, really nice.
So, which Nest color should you get? Since all of this is entirely subjective, that's hard to say. I have the White one in my apartment and have been really happy with it. It's a simple color that easily gets out of sight when you're not using it, and for me, it's perfect. If you'd rather have something a little flashier, you can't go wrong with Polished Steel or Mirror Black.
