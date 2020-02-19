Who is it for? If you're buying a Galaxy Z Flip, Mirror Purple easily stands out as the color to get. It's reflective, eye-catching, and can instantly transform into a bunch of different shades based on how the light hits it. In a word, it's stunning. Where Mirror Purple gains a few extra points over the other options is its wide availability. It's being offered in all countries where the Fold is sold, and you don't have to purchase a ridiculously expensive bundle just to own it. You will need to be mindful of how easily Mirror Purple picks up fingerprints, but that's an issue you'll find across the board no matter which color you choose. Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Black

Who is it for? While we think Mirror Purple is the best choice for most people, we also understand the need for Mirror Black. Not everyone wants a super colorful phone, and if you fall into that camp, Mirror Black will be a much better fit. The reflective and fingerprint-y finish is still present, but the overall aesthetic of Mirror Black is substantially more neutral and doesn't draw as much attention to itself. Some might argue that it's a bit boring, but depending on who you are, that might be music to your ears. Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Gold

Who is it for? In the trinity of Galaxy Z Flip colors, Mirror Gold is bringing up the rear. Not necessarily for how it looks, but more because of how difficult it is to buy. Unlike Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, which are offered everywhere, you can only get Mirror Gold in select markets. This greatly limits access to the colorway, which is a shame because it looks darn good. Gold certainly isn't for everyone, but if it's a color you're a fan of, it looks fantastic on the Z Flip. Mirror Gold brings a sense of elegance to the Z Flip not found with the above two colors, which works well considering the phone's high price tag. Here's to hoping Samsung expands its availability in the not-too-distant future 🙏. Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition

Who is it for? Rounding out this list, we need to talk about the special Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition. This isn't a standalone color you can get for the Z Flip, but rather part of a larger bundle Samsung created with fashion brand Thom Browne. The total package costs $2,480, and along with the Z Flip, you're also getting a pair of Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 — both of which also feature special Thom Browne-inspired designs. Compared to the normal Mirror finishes, perhaps the biggest difference with this version is the fact that it uses matte glass to help combat fingerprints. It's a lovely tweak and something we wish Samsung offered on the other colors, but that alone isn't reason enough to burn through this much cash.