The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is an impressive foldable smartphone that pushes the form factor forward in a lot of substantial ways. It has a sturdy hinge, Samsung's new Ultra Thin Glass, and flagship specs across the board. And, of course, it's available in a bunch of different colors. If you're in the market for a Z Flip but aren't sure which style is right for you, here's a quick breakdown on which color you should buy and why.
The one to get: Mirror PurpleStaff Pick
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip color we like the most is Mirror Purple. It's instantly eye-catching, and depending on how the light hits it, changes between shades of purple and blue. Even better, getting your hands on the Mirror Purple Z Flip is extremely easy. It's offered in every country the phone is sold in and doesn't cost any extra money.
Keep it stealthy: Mirror Black
While some people will love the boastfulness of Mirror Purple, it's not an ideal color for folks that like keeping their phones sleek and subdued. For them, we recommend the Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Black. It's just as shiny and reflective as Mirror Purple, but the black paint job attracts significantly less attention and is arguably the more mature-looking option.
Only for select countries: Mirror Gold
The third color in the official Galaxy Z Flip lineup is Mirror Gold, but getting your hands on it is pretty difficult. Samsung is only offering Mirror Gold in "select countries," and the U.S. isn't one of them. That said, it does look gorgeous and is a nice complement to the purple and black aesthetics. If you're able to pick it up for yourself, Mirror Gold is certainly worth a look.
Luxurious bundle: Thom Browne Edition
Last but certainly not least, there's the special Thom Browne Edition. Samsung created this version of the phone with the well-known fashion brand, and it's only available as part of a very expensive bundle that's being sold in select stores across the country. Along with the gray Z Flip and iconic red, white, and blue strip down the middle, you also get Galaxy Buds+ and a Galaxy Watch Active 2.
Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Purple
Who is it for?
If you're buying a Galaxy Z Flip, Mirror Purple easily stands out as the color to get. It's reflective, eye-catching, and can instantly transform into a bunch of different shades based on how the light hits it. In a word, it's stunning.
Where Mirror Purple gains a few extra points over the other options is its wide availability. It's being offered in all countries where the Fold is sold, and you don't have to purchase a ridiculously expensive bundle just to own it.
You will need to be mindful of how easily Mirror Purple picks up fingerprints, but that's an issue you'll find across the board no matter which color you choose.
Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Black
Who is it for?
While we think Mirror Purple is the best choice for most people, we also understand the need for Mirror Black. Not everyone wants a super colorful phone, and if you fall into that camp, Mirror Black will be a much better fit.
The reflective and fingerprint-y finish is still present, but the overall aesthetic of Mirror Black is substantially more neutral and doesn't draw as much attention to itself. Some might argue that it's a bit boring, but depending on who you are, that might be music to your ears.
Galaxy Z Flip in Mirror Gold
Who is it for?
In the trinity of Galaxy Z Flip colors, Mirror Gold is bringing up the rear. Not necessarily for how it looks, but more because of how difficult it is to buy. Unlike Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, which are offered everywhere, you can only get Mirror Gold in select markets.
This greatly limits access to the colorway, which is a shame because it looks darn good. Gold certainly isn't for everyone, but if it's a color you're a fan of, it looks fantastic on the Z Flip.
Mirror Gold brings a sense of elegance to the Z Flip not found with the above two colors, which works well considering the phone's high price tag. Here's to hoping Samsung expands its availability in the not-too-distant future 🙏.
Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition
Who is it for?
Rounding out this list, we need to talk about the special Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition. This isn't a standalone color you can get for the Z Flip, but rather part of a larger bundle Samsung created with fashion brand Thom Browne.
The total package costs $2,480, and along with the Z Flip, you're also getting a pair of Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 — both of which also feature special Thom Browne-inspired designs.
Compared to the normal Mirror finishes, perhaps the biggest difference with this version is the fact that it uses matte glass to help combat fingerprints. It's a lovely tweak and something we wish Samsung offered on the other colors, but that alone isn't reason enough to burn through this much cash.
So stylish
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Great in any color
No matter if you choose purple, black, gold, or go all out with the Thom Browne Edition, the Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable phone that delivers on a lot of fronts. The flip phone design is perfect for people that have a hard time fitting normal phones in their pockets, not to mention how cool and futuristic it is. If you have enough cash to afford it, the Z Flip is worth a look.
