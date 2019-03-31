Best answer: The best place to find a replacement charger for your Galaxy Watch Active is either Amazon or Samsung. Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo or Pad Slim are sure to keep your Watch Active charged up.

Dual-Charger or Slim

For some odd reason, Samsung doesn't have the wireless charger that comes with the Galaxy Watch Active listed on its website. This is a bit different than past smartwatch releases, as the company usually makes its charger available to purchase. That leaves us looking to Amazon, as the online retail giant seemingly has everything that you could possibly need, even if the OEM doesn't have it listed.

The good news is that the Galaxy Watch Active supports Qi wireless charging, which lets us use Samsung's own wireless chargers to get it topped up.

In that case, we look to other offerings from Samsung such as the Wireless Charger Duo Pad and Pad Slim. The Wireless Charger Duo Pad allows you to charge two devices at once, whether that's your Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Watch Active, or any combination of Qi-certified devices.

This is also equipped with Fast Charge 2.0, providing up to 12W of speed for S10 owners, and up to 7.5W of output for S9 or Note 9 owners. But regardless of which device you use, you can rest easy knowing that the Wireless Charger Duo Pad is charging your device as fast as possible.

As for the Slim Pad, this is just your run-of-the-mill charging pad that Samsung offers. There is nothing really special about this wireless charger, other than it does the job just perfectly fine and doesn't take up a whole lot of real estate.