Best answer: You can purchase an Ultra Mobile SIM card along with a data plan directly from Ultra Mobile's website, or you can use its store locator online to find the nearest Ultra Mobile retailer near you.
Buy an Ultra Mobile SIM card online
Ultra Mobile is an MVNO on T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network that will suit many users' cellular needs. Its plans start as low as 250MB and then go up to 2GB, 3GB, 6GB, 15GB, and unlimited data. You have the choice of signing up for one, three, six, or 12 months at a time, though the best value is offered with a 12-month plan.
If you've done your research and checked that you have good coverage with Ultra as well as a compatible GSM unlocked device, such as one of these best T-Mobile phones, you can purchase an Ultra Mobile SIM card directly on Ultra's website. For most of us, this is the fastest and easiest way to get a SIM kit. However, you're not able to purchase an Ultra Mobile SIM on its website without first selecting a data plan, so you'll have to be ready to pay for everything at once.
An unlimited data plan for one month, along with a SIM kit, will cost $49 plus taxes and fees. Fortunately, shipping is free, so once you've placed your order, you should get your SIM card at your doorsteps within 2-3 days. The GSM SIM card will include standard, micro, and nano sizes, so they're sure to fit your phone.
Buy an Ultra Mobile SIM card at a local retailer
If you prefer doing your shopping in-store, you can also purchase an Ultra Mobile SIM card at a local retailer. To find the closest store near you, head to Ultra Mobile's website, and at the top right of the menu, select "store locator." You can then type in your address or an area you frequent (for example, Central Park) and then buy your SIM at one of the suggested stores.
Most T-Mobile stores will also sell Ultra Mobile SIM cards if there happens to be a store close to where you live, but you should call in advance to check. You can also purchase an Ultra Mobile SIM card from retailers online such as Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. If there's no associated data plan, you'll have to pick one online if you can't do so in-store.
Keep in mind that if you ever have questions, you can always chat with Ultra Mobile online or call customer service at 1-(888) 777-0446.
