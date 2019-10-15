Best answer: If you want to buy the Pixel 4, you have plenty of options to choose from. You can get the phone directly through the Google Store, via your local carrier on an installment plan, or unlocked through sites like B&H.

Believe it or not, the Google Store is selling the Pixel 4 🤯

What we're about to say next might shock you, so hold onto your butts. The Google Store, Google's online storefront, is selling the Google Pixel 4. Say what!

All joking aside, the Google Store is a great place to pick up a Pixel 4. After choosing whether you want the regular Pixel 4 or 4 XL, you have the option of selecting what carrier version you want — including Verizon, Google Fi, or an unlocked model that'll work on whatever your carrier of choice is.

After picking your preferred color and storage configuration, you can then indicate if you have a phone to trade-in for a decreased price on the Pixel 4, along with having the option to purchase Google's Preferred Care insurance for the phone.

When it comes time to hand over your credit card info, the Google Store gives you the option of buying the phone outright at its full retail price or putting it on a monthly installment plan. Google Store Financing breaks the purchase out over 24 months with 0% APR, with your monthly rates being as follows:

Pixel 4 w/ 64GB storage — $33.29/month

Pixel 4 w/ 128GB storage — $37.46/month

Pixel 4 XL w/ 64GB storage — $37.46/month

Pixel 4 XL w/ 128GB storage — $41.62/month

If you pre-order the Pixel 4 before official sales begin on October 24, you'll earn a free $100 credit for the Google Store that can be used to spend on "accessories."