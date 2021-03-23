The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have been among the most highly anticipated smartphones of 2021, and for a good reason. Both devices offer great OLED displays, fast charging, and upgraded cameras thanks to Hasselblad and the company's own pledge to better photography. Both these smartphones offer incredible value and can be found at a few different retailers.
Unfortunately, buying a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro isn't exactly as cut and dry as one may think, and there are a few things to consider when purchasing these smartphones. For instance, 5G on these phones is only compatible with one U.S. carrier. The phones also aren't available for preorder until March 26th unless you go through OnePlus, where preorders are already live.
Fortunately, we can help break down the best places where you can preorder the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Right now, that's really only one place, but we'll continue updating this as more retailers go live with the OnePlus 9, so keep checking back with us.
OnePlus The obvious option
One of the easiest and quickest ways to order a OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro is directly from OnePlus itself, since preorders are live here, days before they'll go live anywhere else. The company has a pretty straightforward retail experience from its website, which now extends to the new mobile app that OnePlus recently launched in North America.
Through OnePlus, you can select from the different color variants of each phone. Buying options include purchasing either of the phones outright for the full retail amount or financing it over 24-months with 0% APR. OnePlus even offers its own device protection through Servify, should you want that extra peace of mind.
T-Mobile Your only 5G option
If you live in the U.S., T-Mobile is probably the best place to order a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro. Why is that? Because only these models come with 5G enabled and an IP rating. The reasoning is unclear, but to get the most out of your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, 5G is a must, especially if you plan to hold onto either of these devices for the next couple of years.
Ordering a OnePlus 9 at T-Mobile means your options are sightly limited, though, since you're missing out on the Pine Green OnePlus 9 Pro.
It's not all bad, though. T-Mobile has probably one of the best 5G networks in the U.S., and subscribers can take advantage of the carrier's new truly unlimited Magenta Max 5G plan. T-Mobile is also offering some very attractive deals for those who pick up either phone, like up to 50% off of the OnePlus 9 with trade-in and 0% APR financing. And with the official IP rating, owners of these phones won't have to worry about splashes or accidental drops in the toilet.
B&H Your one-stop photography shop
Given the OnePlus 9 smartphones' focus on photography, it's no surprise that B&H would be on this list. Many of the best Android phones can be found here, and the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are no different.
B&H is selling several different variants of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, which will be available for preorder starting March 26th. Unfortunately, due to Passover observations, orders processed after 12pm ET on March 25th are likely to not be processed until April 4th, meaning you'll have to wait a little longer for your device.
On the upside, through B&H, you get access to all configurations and color variants, including the alluring Pine Green OnePlus 9 Pro.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
