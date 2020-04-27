OnePlus 8Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are two very compelling Android phones. Both tout gorgeous AMOLED displays, incredibly fast performance, reliable cameras, you name it. If you're in the market for a new handset, both the 8 and 8 Pro are well worth your attention.

Should you find yourself wanting to buy one of the phones for yourself, it's important to know where you should go to do that and where you can get the best deal.

Below, you'll find a full breakdown of where the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are being sold, what sales/promotions are being offered, and what you need to do to take advantage of them.

OnePlus Buy direct

Unsurprisingly, one of the best places you can buy the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro from is directly through OnePlus itself. While OnePlus has expanded the retail and carrier availability of its phones more than ever with the OnePlus 8 series, buying on the OnePlus website continues to be a fantastic experience.

Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49%

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are available, as are all of the core color options. This includes Interstellar Glow and Glacial Green for the OnePlus 8, along with Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black for the OnePlus 8 Pro. Here's the full breakdown of what's available:

  • OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green w/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — $699
  • OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow w/ 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — $799
  • OnePlus 8 Pro in Glacial Green w/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — $899
  • OnePlus 8 Pro in Ultramarine Blue w/ 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — $999
  • OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black w/ 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — $999

You can buy the phones outright at the full retail price or take advantage of 24-month financing with 0% APR. OnePlus also offers optional protection plans powered by Servify for things like shattered screens, accidental damage, extended warranties, and more.

Finally, OnePlus offers free shipping for orders of $100 or more and has a 15-day return period where you can return the phone for any reason if it ends up not being a good fit.

Sales officially open on April 29!

OnePlus

Buying direct from OnePlus is a smart move. The company's online storefront carries all variants of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, offers convenient financing, and optional protection plans to cover your purchase with an extra safety blanket.

Amazon Prime shopping

You can buy just about anything on Amazon, and for the first time ever, that now applies to OnePlus phones. With the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus is finally bringing its phones to the world's largest online retailer.

Amazon will be offering both the 8 and 8 Pro with the exact same availability as OnePlus itself. The phones aren't currently listed on Amazon, but sales will begin on April 29 just like everywhere else.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you'll be able to take advantage of free two-day shipping that's included with your membership.

Amazon

While not listed on the website quite yet, Amazon will be offering unlocked models of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in all of the same configurations available on OnePlus's official website.

T-Mobile Get half off

OnePlus has once again partnered with T-Mobile to bring its latest phones to the Un-Carrier, but with a bit of a catch. While you can go to T-Mobile's website or your local store to buy the OnePlus 8, you won't find the more premium OnePlus 8 Pro.

T-Mobile is selling the OnePlus 8 in Onyx Black and Interstellar Glow, which is noteworthy for the fact that OnePlus's website only offers Onyx Black for the 8 Pro. Both colors are the 128GB storage configuration and sell for $699.99. Alternatively, you can spend $0 down and finance the phone for $29.17/month over 24 months.

The best part about buying from T-Mobile is its impressive half-off sale. If you add a line or trade-in an eligible device, T-Mobile will let you take 50% off the OnePlus 8 — bringing it down to just $399.99 or $16.67/month. This offer is available for both new and existing customers, meaning anyone can take advantage of it.

Sales begin on April 29 at 12:00 AM ET!

T-Mobile

OnePlus is offering just the OnePlus 8, but if that's the model you're interested in, the Un-Carrier is worth a look. Just add a line or trade-in an eligible device, and you can take 50% off!

Verizon Exclusive color

The OnePlus 8 is the first OnePlus phone to be sold on Verizon, and in doing so, picks up the fabulous carrier name of "OnePlus 8 5G UW." That aside, there are a couple of big reasons why you may be interested in buying from Verizon.

Verizon is selling the more expensive 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8, meaning it'll set you back $799.99 or $33.33/month for 24 months with 0% financing. In addition to Onyx Black, Verizon is also offering an exclusive Polar Silver color that you won't find anywhere else.

If you switch to Verizon from another carrier, sign up for one of the Verizon Unlimited plans, and trade-in your existing phone, you can save up to $700 off the cost of the OnePlus 8. On top of that, people that switch will get a Stream TV, Amazon Echo Dot, and a smart plug all for free.

As for existing Verizon customers, you can take up to $550 off the OnePlus 8 when trading in your eligible device.

Similar to everywhere else, sales for the OnePlus 8 at Verizon begin on April 29.

Verizon

Whether you're a new or existing customer, Verizon has some pretty sweet savings for people when they trade in an eligible device. This is also the only place where you can get the OnePlus 8 in Polar Silver.

Get More OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.