The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are two very compelling Android phones. Both tout gorgeous AMOLED displays, incredibly fast performance, reliable cameras, you name it. If you're in the market for a new handset, both the 8 and 8 Pro are well worth your attention.

Should you find yourself wanting to buy one of the phones for yourself, it's important to know where you should go to do that and where you can get the best deal.

Below, you'll find a full breakdown of where the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are being sold, what sales/promotions are being offered, and what you need to do to take advantage of them.

OnePlus Buy direct

Unsurprisingly, one of the best places you can buy the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro from is directly through OnePlus itself. While OnePlus has expanded the retail and carrier availability of its phones more than ever with the OnePlus 8 series, buying on the OnePlus website continues to be a fantastic experience.

Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are available, as are all of the core color options. This includes Interstellar Glow and Glacial Green for the OnePlus 8, along with Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black for the OnePlus 8 Pro. Here's the full breakdown of what's available:

OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green w/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — $699

OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow w/ 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — $799

OnePlus 8 Pro in Glacial Green w/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — $899

OnePlus 8 Pro in Ultramarine Blue w/ 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — $999

OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black w/ 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage — $999

You can buy the phones outright at the full retail price or take advantage of 24-month financing with 0% APR. OnePlus also offers optional protection plans powered by Servify for things like shattered screens, accidental damage, extended warranties, and more.

Finally, OnePlus offers free shipping for orders of $100 or more and has a 15-day return period where you can return the phone for any reason if it ends up not being a good fit.

Sales officially open on April 29!