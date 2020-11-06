Best answer: You'll have a few different choices when it comes to buying a Fitbit Inspire 2 replacement charger. You can buy one directly from Fitbit or you can explore some of the options from third-party sellers.

Finding a Fitbit Inspire 2 replacement charger

If you've dabbled with Fitbit fitness trackers at all, you're probably familiar with the fact that the company is constantly changing its proprietary charging cables as time goes on. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is no exception to this unfortunate habit. If you previously owned the Fitbit Inspire or Inspire HR, you won't be able to use your old charger with the Inspire 2.

Considering that this fitness tracker offers a whopping 10 days of battery life on a single charge, you'll want to make sure you've got a charger around to take advantage of it. While you can always purchase one directly from the company, there are other options available to you as well.