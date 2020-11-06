Best answer: You'll have a few different choices when it comes to buying a Fitbit Inspire 2 replacement charger. You can buy one directly from Fitbit or you can explore some of the options from third-party sellers.
Finding a Fitbit Inspire 2 replacement charger
If you've dabbled with Fitbit fitness trackers at all, you're probably familiar with the fact that the company is constantly changing its proprietary charging cables as time goes on. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is no exception to this unfortunate habit. If you previously owned the Fitbit Inspire or Inspire HR, you won't be able to use your old charger with the Inspire 2.
Considering that this fitness tracker offers a whopping 10 days of battery life on a single charge, you'll want to make sure you've got a charger around to take advantage of it. While you can always purchase one directly from the company, there are other options available to you as well.
It's important to keep in mind that the Fitbit Inspire 2 has only been on sale for a couple of months, which means that third-party options are still trickling in. As time goes on, more options will start to become available. The good news is that any of these will work and be able to charge your Fitbit Inspire 2.
Whether you've lost track of your original charger or you're planning ahead and want to have a backup option, there are some solid choices out there. No matter which one you pick, you'll be able to keep your fitness tracker charged with any one of these Fitbit Inspire 2 replacement chargers.
