The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 beta build is now available on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and it includes a new visual layout along with exciting features like always-on display.
As with all new versions of OxygenOS, the most important question is what OnePlus phones will get the update, and when the stable build will commence rolling out. There's good news on that front, with the manufacturer confirming that the OnePlus 6 and 6T will be updated to Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 in addition to OnePlus' 2019 launches.
These OnePlus phones will get the OxygenOS 11 update
OnePlus will deliver the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 build to 12 phones in total, with all devices starting with the OnePlus 6 onward set to receive the update. The OnePlus 6 and 6T are still going strong in 2020, so it's great to see both phones on the list. The devices debuted with Android 8.1 Oreo and are in line to get their third platform update with Android 11.
Here's the full list of OnePlus phones that will get the OxygenOS 11 update:
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 6
Stable OxygenOS 11 update should be rolling out by end of 2020
OnePlus is committing to rolling out the stable OxygenOS 11 update to its latest phones before the end of the year. OnePlus delivered the stable Android 10 build to the OnePlus 7 series back in September 2019, just a few weeks after Google released the stable version of the OS.
It's likely we'll see a similar timeline this year. The stable build of Android 11 is slated to debut on September 8, and OnePlus' participation in the beta program should allow it to iron out the bugs and roll out a stable release without taking too much time. The stable OxygenOS 11 build based on Android 11 will be going out to the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and the Nord initially, and it will make its way to older devices.
The OnePlus 7T and 7 series should receive the update before the end of the year as well, but we'll have to wait a few weeks to get official confirmation from OnePlus regarding the timeline. OnePlus did a stellar job rolling out the OxygenOS 10 update to its devices last year, so here's to hoping the company delivers the OxygenOS 11 update in a timely fashion.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
