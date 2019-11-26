What you need to know
- The latest WhatsApp beta version for Android includes a new "Delete Messages" feature.
- Currently under development, the feature will allow users to send messages that will automatically be deleted after a set period of time.
- Since it hasn't been enabled yet, you will not be able to try out the feature even if you install the latest WhatsApp beta on your phone.
Last month, the folks over at WABetaInfo spotted a new WhatsApp feature called "disappearing messages" in beta version 2.19.275 of the Android app. While the feature is still under development, it has now been renamed to "Delete Messages" in the latest 2.19.348 beta update.
Once it is enabled, users will be able to access the feature in Contact Info or Group Settings. Unsurprisingly, only administrators will be allowed to enable the feature in a group. As you can see in the screenshot below, users will be able to choose how long their messages will last before they get deleted. Currently, the options include one hour, one day, one week, one month, and one year.
WhatsApp's upcoming Delete Messages feature is already compatible with the app's dark theme, which is expected to be rolled out to all users in the near future. Unfortunately, though, you may have to wait longer to be able to use the Delete Messages feature.
The feature is currently not functional, which means you will not be able to use it even if you have the latest 2.19.348 beta version installed on your device. However, as with any new feature, it will first be made available to beta users before being rolled out to everyone.
