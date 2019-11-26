Last month, the folks over at WABetaInfo spotted a new WhatsApp feature called "disappearing messages" in beta version 2.19.275 of the Android app. While the feature is still under development, it has now been renamed to "Delete Messages" in the latest 2.19.348 beta update.

Once it is enabled, users will be able to access the feature in Contact Info or Group Settings. Unsurprisingly, only administrators will be allowed to enable the feature in a group. As you can see in the screenshot below, users will be able to choose how long their messages will last before they get deleted. Currently, the options include one hour, one day, one week, one month, and one year.