If you aren't entirely sure what WhatsApp is, here's the elevator pitch. WhatsApp is a free messaging app that allows you to send text, audio, and picture messages over data/Wi-Fi to anyone else that has the app. It works just like texting does, but with a ton of extra features that make the experience more enjoyable. Some of the biggest draws to WhatsApp are easy-to-use group messaging, access to messages on your desktop, end-to-end encryption that keeps your conversations secure, and much more. You'll also get little goodies like read receipts (so you know when your messages have been seen) and typing indicators for people you're chatting with. Outside of messaging, WhatsApp allows you to make voice calls, video calls, and it has a Status feature that's essentially its own version of Instagram Stories. The best part? You get all of this 100% free. Getting it set up is super easy

If you're interested in what WhatsApp has to offer and want to get started for yourself, doing so is incredibly easy. Download the app, follow the instructions it gives you, and you'll be good to go. WhatsApp can feel a little intimidating the first time you open it, so to make sure you know what you're doing and where everything is, we created an in-depth guide taking you through the entire process of getting started with WhatsApp and all of its core features. Need help inviting people to use WhatsApp with you? It's covered in our guide. Not sure how to use WhatsApp Status? That's explained, too. How to set up and start using WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp works for Android and iOS

One of the best parts about WhatsApp is the fact that it works across both Android and iOS. Unlike iMessage, which is only available for Apple devices, you can download and use WhatsApp on whichever iPhone or Android device you'd like. Not only that, but you can chat with people on WhatsApp regardless of what phone they have. In other words, if half of your family owns iPhones and the other half has Android phones, you can have one-on-one conversations or group chats without any issues — no matter their phone of choice. This benefit goes a step further if you ever find yourself switching from iPhone to Android. If you've been using WhatsApp on an iPhone, you can export your chats, import them to your Android phone, and back up your conversation data so that you can start chatting on your new Android handset like nothing ever happened. How to restore your WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android It supports dark mode!

Dark mode is one of the hottest app trends right now, and WhatsApp supports it... kind of. As of right now, you'll need to download the WhatsApp beta in order to access dark mode on the Android app. That's not ideal, but it's easy enough to do and is well, well worth the effort. WhatsApp looks downright gorgeous with a dark mode, and like any good dark mode, abides by your system default so that it'll enable automatically when you change your phone's system-wide theme. How to get dark mode in WhatsApp for Android right now There are tons of controls for notifications

As you start getting more and more WhatsApp messages, your notifications might get out of hand. To help combat that, WhatsApp gives you plenty of controls over said notifications and how they work. Want to change the sound you hear when a message arrives? WhatsApp lets you do that. Not happy with how your phone vibrates when you get a new message? You can change the vibration pattern. If your phone has a notification LED light, you can change the color it shows for your WhatsApp messages. Some of these settings are pretty minor in the grand scheme of things, but if you want to play around with and customize all of these settings, WhatsApp lets you do just that. How to manage the notification settings in WhatsApp for Android You can send money (if you live in India)

For our readers that live in India, WhatsApp is extra-useful thanks to its support of the country's Unified Payments Interface — more commonly referred to as UPI. Using UPI, WhatsApp allows you to send and receive money from other WhatsApp users directly through the app, making it nice and easy to settle up for dinner or the movies. It's unclear if this feature will ever make its way to the U.S. or other countries, but we certainly hope it does. How to set up payments and send money on WhatsApp for Android WhatsApp data can be backed up with Google Drive

Whether you're using WhatsApp as your primary messaging app or just use it to communicate with a handful of people, it's a good idea to make sure all of your conversations are backed up to the cloud. Cloud backups are built right into WhatsApp and handled via Google Drive. Simply link your Google account, choose how often you want backups to occur, and you're all set. If you end up getting a new phone or have to delete and reinstall WhatsApp for whatever reason, it'll search for that backup so you can restore all of your settings and conversations as if nothing ever happened. How to back up and restore your WhatsApp messages with Google Drive Two-factor authentication is here

Having a secure digital profile is one of the most important things anyone can do, and a great way to go about this is with two-factor authentication. Two-factor authentication acts as an additional wall of security between you and your online account, and we're thrilled that it's available for WhatsApp. Getting 2FA running with WhatsApp is fairly simple, but just in case, our guide below walks you through every single step. How to set up two-factor authentication for your WhatsApp account Deleting your account is a pain-free process

WhatsApp is arguably one of the best messaging platforms out there, but if you find yourself wanting to delete your account for whatever reason, doing so is very easy. Deleting your WhatsApp account is a permanent process that'll completely wipe all of your personal data and conversations, so think long and hard before pulling the trigger. However, if this is something you know you want to do, you'll be done within a matter of seconds. You can reactivate your account in the future should you choose to come back, but you'll need to start from scratch as if you were joining WhatsApp for the very first time. How to delete your WhatsApp account