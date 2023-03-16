WhatsApp is a useful messaging service to chat with friends, family members, and colleagues. You can share text messages, images, videos, GIFs, emojis, and more. You can even initiate a voice call. But did you know you can also use WhatsApp to send messages or reminders to yourself? It’s a great virtual version of tying a string around your finger to remind you to do something, call someone, tend to a specific task, or even just a nice, inspirational reminder to kickstart your day.

How to send a message or reminder to yourself in WhatsApp

1. Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

2. To send a new message to yourself, open a New chat window.

3. Select your own name and phone number.

4. Type your desired message and hit Send.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

5. To forward a message from another chat to yourself, go to the Chat.

6. Long-press the message you want to forward until you see a row of emojis appear.

7. At the top, right of the window, select the Forward message button (an arrow pointing right).

8. Under Forward to, select yourself.

9. Tap the Send button on the bottom, right.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

10. You will now see your message in a personal message window. You can continue to send messages to yourself within this same window.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

Sending messages to yourself through WhatsApp is a good way to keep tabs on to-dos, important messages, notes, and other items. You might, for example, want to store user names for different services there (it’s never a good idea to store passwords all in one place.)

It’s a nice alternative to using a Notes app or adding different calendar items for simple things like a reminder of your child’s school schedule, your spouse’s flight information so you know when they arrive back from that work trip, or an invite list for a party.

There are lots of ways you can use WhatsApp, one of the best messaging apps for Android, to send messages and reminders to yourself while enjoying the app’s end-to-end encryption that protects these messages from prying eyes as well as others you send out.