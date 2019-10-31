Android users of WhatsApp are in for a treat this Halloween after the company announced on its blog that you'll now be able to lock the app using the fingerprint sensor. This new feature provides you with one more layer of security when using the messenger by requiring you to scan your fingerprint before opening the app, even if your phone has already been unlocked.

The feature first debuted on iOS devices last February and has now finally made its way to Android. To set up the fingerprint lock feature on your device, first open the Settings menu and locate Account, then under Privacy, select Fingerprint Lock.