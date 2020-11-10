"We're making shopping on WhatsApp even easier. Now you can easily discover something you'd like to buy from your favourite business by tapping on the new shopping button at the top of chats," the company shared on Twitter .

You'll need to be messaging a business on WhatsApp to see this new button, and Facebook's new video shows off how you'll be able to place orders in the app.

It's not available everywhere, but it's likely that the company will be rolling it out in places like India and Brazil where it is either testing or has rolled out WhatsApp payments.

Facebook has made a push into e-commerce recently. It's not just WhatsApp, apps like Instagram and Facebook proper are being retooled into virtual malls for customers to browse through. The company touted its Shops program that would let businesses list their wares on either or both platform, it's also enabled support messages through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct. It seems that while WhatsApp had been spared the brunt of this for some time, Facebook is working on bringing it in line with its broader goals.