What you need to know
- WhatsApp now has a new in-app shopping feature.
- The company has added a new shopping button at the top of some chats.
- Thie announcement is light on detail, but it is likely to be in countries where WhatsApp payments are being tested.
WhatsApp is taking another step into the e-commerce market with a new Shopping button that appears in select chats.
"We're making shopping on WhatsApp even easier. Now you can easily discover something you'd like to buy from your favourite business by tapping on the new shopping button at the top of chats," the company shared on Twitter.
You'll need to be messaging a business on WhatsApp to see this new button, and Facebook's new video shows off how you'll be able to place orders in the app.
It's not available everywhere, but it's likely that the company will be rolling it out in places like India and Brazil where it is either testing or has rolled out WhatsApp payments.
Facebook has made a push into e-commerce recently. It's not just WhatsApp, apps like Instagram and Facebook proper are being retooled into virtual malls for customers to browse through. The company touted its Shops program that would let businesses list their wares on either or both platform, it's also enabled support messages through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Direct. It seems that while WhatsApp had been spared the brunt of this for some time, Facebook is working on bringing it in line with its broader goals.
Facebook's jack-of-all-trades messaging app is the SMS replacement for most of the world. In the past few years, it has become a staging area for transactions between peers and businesses.
What's the best alternative to the Google Pixel 5?
The Pixel 5 is a top-notch phone, but as with any device, it isn't for everyone. Here are some of the best Pixel 5 alternatives, according to the AC forums.
Success is just around the corner
Compared to traditional commerce systems, hybrid systems offer unique advantages that today’s business owners can use to reach new levels of success. Here are five ways that hybrid commerce can help your business thrive.
Sony confirms PS4 PSVR games can be enhanced on PS5
Sony finally confirms what we all were hoping: that PS4 PSVR games can actually be graphically enhanced when running on the PS5.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.