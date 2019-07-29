When ASUS debuted the first ROG Phone in 2018, it was met with a lot of excitement and fanfare thanks to its unique design, pressure-sensitive sensors for enhanced gaming controls, and super powerful specs.

For 2019, ASUS is kicking things up a notch with the ROG Phone 2. The new handset boasts an impressive 120Hz display for buttery-smooth animations, a gigantic 6,000 mAh battery, and even more horsepower than its predecessor.

Taking a look at the AC forums, a lot of our members are (unsurprisingly) excited for the phone.

pkcable

The specs look GREAT, especially that 120 refresh rate. The 90 on my OP7 really makes a difference

Reply
Mooncatt

Interesting, and here's my views based on that article. What I like: Large battery Cooling properties Camera sensor pixel size (but would want a dedicated camera review, preferably comparing to the LG V-series) Flat screen Bezels RGB lighting Customizable options/accessories

Reply
soma4society

So I have literally no need for a new phone, but I have to admit this device has me quite intrigued. The potential battery life looks like it could be amazing. Especially with a 2k screen, and will likely be two day + even if you have the frame rate cranked up. Speakers are also reportedly very, very nice. But what REALLY has me interested is something I've wanted to see on devices for a...

Reply
Morty2264

Amazing! So glad Asus is taking advantage of the mobile gaming market (other than laptops). This is awesome! And whoah, how often do you need to charge it? Once a week? &#129315;&#128558;

Reply

What about you? What's your take on the ASUS ROG Phone 2?

Join the conversation in the forums!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.