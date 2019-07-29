When ASUS debuted the first ROG Phone in 2018, it was met with a lot of excitement and fanfare thanks to its unique design, pressure-sensitive sensors for enhanced gaming controls, and super powerful specs.

For 2019, ASUS is kicking things up a notch with the ROG Phone 2. The new handset boasts an impressive 120Hz display for buttery-smooth animations, a gigantic 6,000 mAh battery, and even more horsepower than its predecessor.

Taking a look at the AC forums, a lot of our members are (unsurprisingly) excited for the phone.