It's time for another new generation (yes, again) to discover Agatha Christie. The legacy of the author's work is undeniable, and it's back yet again as an Amazon Prime Original Series. The ABC Murders are up first and available in 4K with HDR.

Or if you want something a little more contemporary, there's White Dragon, with a professor whose wife is killed in Hong Kong. The question, then, is whether he'll ever find out the truth.

And there's so much more headed for Amazon Prime Video in February. Here's more:

Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders S1: The Prime Original series is based on the novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. The series follows a killer, who uses the alias ABC, and strikes in a methodical pattern, leaving a copy of the ABC railway guide at the scene of each murder. Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 1).

Generation Wealth: The Prime Original movie puts acclaimed photographer and filmmaker, Lauren Greenfield's, life's work together for in an incendiary investigation into the pathologies that have created the richest society the world has ever seen. Spanning consumerism, beauty, gender, body commodification, aging and more, Greenfield has created a comprehensive cautionary tale about a culture heading straight for the cliff's edge. Generation Wealth will be available in SDR and UHD on compatible devices (Feb. 1).

Just Add Magic S3: The Prime Original series returns with a startling discovery of a secret spice storage room and a new mystery that envelops Saffron Falls, hitting closer to home than ever before. In this new season, Kelly, Hannah and Darbie reunite with old friends, share the secret of the cookbook with new friends, and find themselves travelling through time in pursuit of answers. Just Add Magic will be available in UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 1)

White Dragon S1: The Prime Original series follows a sheltered London professor, who tries to unravel the mystery behind his wife's sudden death. As he digs deeper, he's drawn into a web of conspiracy as he tries to find out the truth about the woman he loved. White Dragon will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 8).

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot: The Prime Original movie is based on a true story from John Callahan's autobiography. The movie follows John after an all-night bender ends in a catastrophic car accident, and he reluctantly enters treatment. On his road to recovery, Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develops into an international following and grant him a new lease on life. Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 8 ).

Lorena S1: The Prime Original series is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Joshua Rofé, and reveals the hidden truths in the notorious case of John Wayne and Lorena Bobbitt and challenges the long-held narrative that surrounded this event. The series provides a fresh perspective on the story of Lorena Bobbitt and exposes how this event laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalist media coverage (Feb. 15).

This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy S1: The Prime Original series is a globe-spanning exploration of the most compelling, hilarious, confounding, and bizarre topics impacting the global economy, hosted by Kal Penn. This Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices (Feb. 22).

Tumble Leaf S4B: The Prime Original kids series is set in a whimsical land where a small blue fox named Fig plays each day and discovers adventure, friendship and love around every bend in the path. By sharing Fig's adventures, children will find that they carry the lessons of play with them allowing them to generate new adventures of their own (Feb. TBD).

The Prime Original kids series is set in a whimsical land where a small blue fox named Fig plays each day and discovers adventure, friendship and love around every bend in the path. By sharing Fig's adventures, children will find that they carry the lessons of play with them allowing them to generate new adventures of their own (Feb. TBD). If You Give a Mouse a Cookie S1 Part 3: The Prime Original kids series is based on the beloved books by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond. The series follows the adventures of Mouse, Oliver and friends. Each episode starts at home and leads to unexpectedly delightful twists and turns until we are back at home where we started (Feb. TBD).

Coming TBD

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Prime Original series), Season 1 Part 3

*Tumble Leaf (Prime Original series), Season 4B

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on February 1