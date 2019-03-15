Ah, springtime. The time of year when we cast aside the darkness of winter and welcome the new growth before a blazing hot summer reminds us that one day the Sun will explode and the Earth will melt down to a piece of slag about the same size as you first.
What's that have to do with what's new in April 2019 on Amazon Prime Video? Probably not a lot. On the other hand, perhaps it is a metaphor for the likes of Bosch, The Tick and Bug Diaries, all of which get prime placement on Amazon Prime Video in April. We'll let you fill in those details, though.
In the meantime, here's what you have to look forward to before total annihilation a few billion years from now. (If you're still looking for the March listings, you can find them here.)
- The Tick Season 2: In the second season of the Prime Original series, Tick and Arthur have freed the City from The Terror — now they must defend it from new villains and old enemies. That is if they can convince AEGIS, the government agency in charge of superhero regulation, that they deserve the job. But now that the City is 'safe enough to protect' Tick and Arthur begin to see they've got competition. (Available in UHD and HDR on April 5).
- Diablo Guardian Season 2: The Prime Original series is based on Xavier Velasco's award-winning novel, and tells the story of Violetta, a young woman who flees her native Mexico to start anew in New York City. But instead of living a dream, Violetta is awoken to a harsh reality when she runs out of money, sending her into the arms of the villainous Nefastófeles (April 12).
- Bug Diaries Season 1: The Prime Original series follows three unlikely bug buddies, Fly, Spider and Worm, fly, spin, and jump into all kinds of adventures in the big world around them. Imagine hopping a ride on a furry dog or dodging raindrops bigger than your house! Using their unique insect abilities, our tiny heroes find ways to help themselves and others out of sticky situations and record their stories in their bug diaries. (April 12)
- Bosch Season 5: The Prime Original series stars Titus Welliver and returns for a fifth season 15 months after Bosch brings his mother's killer to justice. New evidence in an old case leaves everyone wondering whether Bosch planted evidence to convict the wrong guy. And a murder at a Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill, sending Bosch down a dark and perilous path in pursuit of the killers (Available in UHD and HDR on April 19).
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 1
- Murder, She Wrote, Seasons 1-5
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- Addams Family Values (1993)
- An Invited Guest (1999)
- Beetlejuice (1988)
- Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Blown Away (1994)
- Case 39 (2009)
- Days of Thunder (1990)
- Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Dragonslayer (2011)
- Escape from L.A. (1996)
- An Everlasting Piece (2000)
- Everything Must Go (2010)
- Foxfire (1996)
- Funny About Love (1990)
- Goldfinger (1964)
- In a World... (2013)
- Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)
- Law of the Lawless (1964)
- Liberty Stands Still (2002)
- Little Monsters (1989)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- Never Say Never Again (1983)
- Octopussy (1983)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Racing with the Moon (1984)
- Sharkwater Extinction (2018)
- Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- Stories We Tell (2012)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
- The Minus Man (1999)
- The Perfect Storm (2000)
- The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- The World Is Not Enough (1999)
- Up in Smoke (1978)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 2
- A Quiet Place (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 5
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 8
- Finding Your Feet (2018)
- Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 12
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 17
- Overboard (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 18
- Mid90s (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 19
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 21
- Book Club (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 22
- The Next Three Days (2010)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 27
- The Hole in the Ground (2018)
- Humans, Season 3
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 27
- Welcome to the Rileys (2010)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 29
- Waiting for 'Superman' (2010)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 30
- Vikings, Season 5
Available for Rent/Purchase on Prime Video
- Holmes & Watson - Rent April 9 (2018)
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels
- Twilight Zone, S1 (CBS ALL ACCESS, April 1)
- NCAA Final Four (April 6)
- The Chi, S2 (SHOWTIME, April 7)
- NCAA National Championship (April 8)
- The Masters (April 13)
- Game of Thrones, S8 (HBO, April 14)
