Ah, springtime. The time of year when we cast aside the darkness of winter and welcome the new growth before a blazing hot summer reminds us that one day the Sun will explode and the Earth will melt down to a piece of slag about the same size as you first.

What's that have to do with what's new in April 2019 on Amazon Prime Video? Probably not a lot. On the other hand, perhaps it is a metaphor for the likes of Bosch, The Tick and Bug Diaries, all of which get prime placement on Amazon Prime Video in April. We'll let you fill in those details, though.

In the meantime, here's what you have to look forward to before total annihilation a few billion years from now. (If you're still looking for the March listings, you can find them here.)

The Tick Season 2: In the second season of the Prime Original series, Tick and Arthur have freed the City from The Terror — now they must defend it from new villains and old enemies. That is if they can convince AEGIS, the government agency in charge of superhero regulation, that they deserve the job. But now that the City is 'safe enough to protect' Tick and Arthur begin to see they've got competition. (Available in UHD and HDR on April 5).

In the second season of the Prime Original series, Tick and Arthur have freed the City from The Terror — now they must defend it from new villains and old enemies. That is if they can convince AEGIS, the government agency in charge of superhero regulation, that they deserve the job. But now that the City is 'safe enough to protect' Tick and Arthur begin to see they've got competition. (Available in UHD and HDR on April 5). Diablo Guardian Season 2: The Prime Original series is based on Xavier Velasco's award-winning novel, and tells the story of Violetta, a young woman who flees her native Mexico to start anew in New York City. But instead of living a dream, Violetta is awoken to a harsh reality when she runs out of money, sending her into the arms of the villainous Nefastófeles (April 12).

The Prime Original series is based on Xavier Velasco's award-winning novel, and tells the story of Violetta, a young woman who flees her native Mexico to start anew in New York City. But instead of living a dream, Violetta is awoken to a harsh reality when she runs out of money, sending her into the arms of the villainous Nefastófeles (April 12). Bug Diaries Season 1: The Prime Original series follows three unlikely bug buddies, Fly, Spider and Worm, fly, spin, and jump into all kinds of adventures in the big world around them. Imagine hopping a ride on a furry dog or dodging raindrops bigger than your house! Using their unique insect abilities, our tiny heroes find ways to help themselves and others out of sticky situations and record their stories in their bug diaries. (April 12)

The Prime Original series follows three unlikely bug buddies, Fly, Spider and Worm, fly, spin, and jump into all kinds of adventures in the big world around them. Imagine hopping a ride on a furry dog or dodging raindrops bigger than your house! Using their unique insect abilities, our tiny heroes find ways to help themselves and others out of sticky situations and record their stories in their bug diaries. (April 12) Bosch Season 5: The Prime Original series stars Titus Welliver and returns for a fifth season 15 months after Bosch brings his mother's killer to justice. New evidence in an old case leaves everyone wondering whether Bosch planted evidence to convict the wrong guy. And a murder at a Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill, sending Bosch down a dark and perilous path in pursuit of the killers (Available in UHD and HDR on April 19).

Get a free Amazon Prime membership

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 1