Whether I'm just stepping out of the house for a few hours during the week or heading on a several-day trip, I want to be prepared for anything that comes my way. That means having a bag that's filled with tech and accessories that help keep everything in my life running smoothly, and make sure I can also do my job on the road just as well as I do back at home. With how much I travel, I don't have patience for low-quality or compromised gear; this is everything that I've picked to carry with me with years of real-world use to draw on.