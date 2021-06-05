With the promise of exciting new smartphones and smartwatches on the horizon, we can't forget about the upcoming earbuds. Amazon and Google have already unveiled their latest earbuds, and rumors have already started swirling about new earbuds coming from Sony and Samsung. While nothing is official, some information has emerged to give us an idea of what we might expect. We at Android Central want to know what pair you're looking forward to getting next!

What are you next wireless earbuds?

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

The recently released Echo Buds (2nd Gen) have gotten rave reviews since their launch and are perfect for anyone who is ingrained within Amazon's ecosystem. The design is improved, they offer hands-free Alexa, and they have even upgraded to active noise-cancellation for a much-improved listening experience.

Pixel Buds A-Series

The Google Pixel A series have finally been unveiled, and they're more or less the same as the previous Pixel Buds (2020) but with a few features omitted to lower the cost. If you can live without swipe gestures, wireless charging, or a second ambient in-ear sensor, then these might be the ideal earbuds for you. After all, you'll still have access to many of the Google Assistant features like real-time translations.

Sony WF-1000XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 has leaked quite a bit recently and represents quite an overhaul from Sony's previous flagship earbuds. From the images, the WF-1000XM4 will feature a smaller, more rounded design, not unlike the Galaxy Buds Pro. That said, they're rumored to have longer battery life than the Sony WF-1000XM3, which were already impressive.

The charging case will also be much smaller and feature wireless charging.

Galaxy Buds2

The Galaxy Buds2 haven't been leaked quite as much. However, they're rumored to be direct sequels of the original Galaxy Buds instead of the flagship Galaxy Buds Pro. This should put them at a lower price point, but hopefully with the addition of ANC. We've recently received our first look at the buds, and they appear very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are already some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now.

The next Galaxy Buds aren't expected until August at the earliest and will possibly come along with the next Samsung Galaxy Watch.