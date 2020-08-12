An equalizer can be a great tool to make any music sound better. Having individual sliders to increase or decrease the lows, mids, and highs of your audio can even help make a set of poor quality headphones sound better! Android has supported audio equalizers since Android Lollipop.

Most every Android phone includes a system-wide equalizer. The trick is finding it.

Notice I said support; not every Android phone will have an equalizer you can see in your settings, and some phones don't include one at all. To further complicate things, each brand of phone will have a different equalizer. But don't worry, they all work the same way.

The first thing you need to know is how to find your equalizer. In most phones, like the Galaxy S20, you'll see it in the settings under a heading named sound or audio. All you need to do is tap the entry, and it will open. Other phones, like Google's Pixel line, don't have a setting that opens the system equalizer, but it's still there. You can use an app like System Equalizer Shortcut to open it. And you'll find most music players will also have a way to access the equalizer in their settings. No matter which method you use to get there, the equalizer you see will look mostly the same.

When you're using wireless Bluetooth headphones, you might find the company that makes them also has a companion app. Usually, you'll see an equalizer there, too, and it will work a lot better than the standard system equalizer will. All you need to do is search the name of your headphones in the Google Play Store to find it.