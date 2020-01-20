With the regular season behind us, and the playoffs finally finished, we now know which two teams will be playing in Super Bowl 2020. After some intense AFC and NFC championship games, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be going head to head on February 2 in Miami to see who will come out on top this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat out the Tennessee Titans by a score of 35 to 24. The team heads to the Super Bowl with a record of 14-4 during the regular season. As for the 49ers, the team beat out the Green Bay Packers by 17 points, with a final score of 37 to 20. San Franscisco managed a 15-3 regular season record.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, neither of these teams is all too familiar with heading there. San Franciscos's 49ers have appeared in the Super Bowl six times to date, (2013, 1995, 1990, 1989, 1985, 1982), while the Kansas City Chiefs have only appeared in two other Super Bowls, (1967 and 1970). The 49ers have won five of its previous appearances, and the franchise was actually the first to have won five Super Bowls. The Chiefs on the other hand only won one of the two appearances to date.

Both teams will be heading to Miami, Florida to play in Super Bowl 2020 on February 2. Kick off is scheduled for 6:30pm ET. There are talks of big commercials, a killer half-time show, and more. You can stream the Super Bowl for free this year, so be sure to check out our guide and get yourself ready for the big game!

