Looking to go big or go home with your fitness smartwatch? You'll love the 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2. It's pretty much the perfect size: not too big, not too small. You'll have fitness and health tracking, GPS, Samsung Pay, and ECG. Plus, who doesn't love a big display?

Health and fitness tracking

Samsung Pay

Electrocardiogram

1.4-inch AMOLED display Cons Bulky on small wrists

If the right fit is more important to you than having the biggest display, you might prefer the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2. You still get all the great features, like fitness and health tracking, GPS, Samsung Pay, and ECG. A smaller display is ideal for smaller wrists.

Health and fitness tracking

Samsung Pay

Electrocardiogram

1.2-inch AMOLED display Cons Smaller battery

If you're thinking about investing in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 or you're pondering an upgrade from its predecessor, there's plenty to look forward to. In addition to having robust health and fitness tracking, built-in GPS, Samsung Pay, and the new electrocardiogram feature for detecting irregular heartbeat, you'll also have the option of choosing your preferred size: 40mm or 44mm. Is there really a difference between the two?

When size makes a difference

While it may seem like there's not much of a difference, there are a couple of factors to be aware of before you decide. We tested out the 44mm model and were pretty impressed with all it had to offer. The larger screen is nice, but you also get a bigger battery. Those two factors alone were enough to win us over. However, if you happen to have a dainty wrist, you might be better off going with the 40mm model.

No matter which size you pick, you're going to get a host of innovative features that take your fitness smartwatch experience to the next level. One of the biggest updates to this model is the new capacitive bezel. On the previous model, you simply had to do without a bezel. Both the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 provide you with this new feature, which is a major upgrade from the last edition.

Active 2 (40 mm) Active 2 (44mm) Display 1.2-inch AMOLED,

360x360 1.4-inch AMOLED,

360x360 Dimensions 40 x 40 x 10.9mm 44 x 44 x 10.9mm Sensors HRM, electrocardiogram (ECG), accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor HRM, electrocardiogram (ECG), accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n Durability 5ATM, IP68,

MIL-STD-810G 5ATM, IP68,

MIL-STD-810G Built-in GPS ✔️ ✔️ Samsung Pay ✔️ ✔️ Wireless charging ✔️ ✔️ Notifications ✔️ ✔️

All the features remain the same when it comes to things like sensors, durability, connectivity, and so on. The major differences occur in the size of the display as well as the battery. In our experience, we were able to get a full two days of battery life out of the 44m model. Did we mention that's with every single feature in use? That's hard to come by in smartwatch that's doing so much at once.

More than anything, it's going to come down to what feels the most comfortable on your wrist. With a powerful smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, you're going to want to wear it the majority of the time — if not all the time — to take advantage of all the fabulous features. Therefore, finding the right fit is critical. Sure, you can adjust your band to fit your wrist as needed, but you can't exactly swap out the size of the display once you've made your decision.

If you have an especially tiny wrist that is not suited for the bigger 44mm size, you'll probably be happier with the more modest 40mm model. This also might come down to something as simple as preference. If you're not a fan of the larger display or you think it might have an effect on your ability to exercise with it on, the smaller model is a suitable option.

Bottom line

Ready to choose? Don't forget to take the time to consider which size is going to fit the best on your wrist. You don't want to end up with a watch that's uncomfortable wear or difficult to work out with. At the same time, you don't want to pass up a beautiful 1.4-inch display unless you have a reason to do so. We're big fans of the 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2, so we'd recommend going with the bigger watch in this case.

On the other hand, if you're a small-wristed individual or you just prefer the look of the smaller watch, it'll still provide you with all the wonderful features we've mentioned. You'll save a bit of money by going with the 40mm model, too.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

