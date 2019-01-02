2019 has officially arrived, and with a new year comes new resolutions, goals, and — of course — tech. Throughout the year, one company you'll want to really keep an eye on is Samsung.

In regards to its flagship phone releases for the year, we're expecting to see the Galaxy S10, S10 Lite, S10 Plus, a special 5G version of the S10, the Galaxy Note 10, and Samsung's foldable "Galaxy X" phone.

With so many phones coming down the pipeline, some AC forum members are already deciding right now which one they'll be buying. Here's what some of you have had to say.