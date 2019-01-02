2019 has officially arrived, and with a new year comes new resolutions, goals, and — of course — tech. Throughout the year, one company you'll want to really keep an eye on is Samsung.

In regards to its flagship phone releases for the year, we're expecting to see the Galaxy S10, S10 Lite, S10 Plus, a special 5G version of the S10, the Galaxy Note 10, and Samsung's foldable "Galaxy X" phone.

With so many phones coming down the pipeline, some AC forum members are already deciding right now which one they'll be buying. Here's what some of you have had to say.

cwbcpa

While I am certainly interested in what Samsung is doing with the S10, I will be waiting for the Note 10. I have bought the Note for the last 6 years for a reason. Not that I don't like the S line, but I prefer the Note.

11B1P

I'm using an S7 right now. I'm interested in the S10+, but worried to see the actual price. I'm afraid it's going to be out of my price range.

burrzoo

I've been watching the rumors &amp; mockups for years for that Foldable Galaxy X. I would love to own it BUT no way do I want to pay ~$1500.00. It will be a wait &amp; see thing for me for either the X or Note 10.

L0n3N1nja

S10 is more of the same, a rectangle slab with slight design change and a spec bump over the S9. Sure it will have a few new features, but for the most part the user experience will remain primarily the same. I expect the N10 won't change much from there. The Galaxy X actually offers something new and could change the way we use our devices. Its exciting, unique, and more likely to be a...

What about you? What Samsung phone do you plan on buying in 2019?

