Best answer: Disney+ will include Disney movies, Pixar movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even Star Wars. It's also going to have the best of 20th Century Fox for you to feast your eyes on.

Disney+ will include all of the Disney and Pixar movies you want to watch

With Disney+, you'll be able to watch classic Disney movies and new favorites. It's going to feature hundreds of Disney movies going back decades, along with new releases like Captain Marvel and Frozen 2 after it's theatrical release. This also includes Star Wars movies, family favorites like Moana, and the major blockbuster Marvel movies. It's why many movies have already been leaving Netflix to get you ready! Pixar is also bundled here, which means you'll be able to check out options like the Toy Story franchise. Additionally, Disney+ is also going to include 20th Century Fox and National Geographic options for you to feast your eyes on.

Disney is planning to have hundreds of movie titles and television shows available in the first year of streaming, and that list is only going to grow. They intend to break the 500 movie mark by the end of the first year, along with over 7,500 episodes of television. Included with all of the major titles that have had theatrical releases, you can also expect to find a handful of Disney originals coming directly to the streaming service.

On top of all of the movies that are coming to the service, you'll also be able to watch a variety of different original television shows built just for Disney+. There are even classic live action Disney movies that you'll now be able to stream for the first time, like the 1961 Parent Trap, Honey I Shrunk the Kids, and more.

Original films coming to Disney+

Lady and the Tramp: Available at launch.

Noelle: Expected in year one of Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe: Expected in Year One.

Stargirl: Slated for early 2020.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made: Slated for early 2020.

Togo: Launching December of 2019.

As we get closer to the actual launch date we'll have a better idea of the specific movies that'll be available on the service on launch day, so we'll be sure to update you when we know more.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is the upcoming streaming service from entertainment giant, Disney. The service will include most of the original Disney classic movies and television series, as well as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Fox, and National Geographic.

In addition to the existing content for all of these, there are exclusives that you won't find on any other streaming service. Existing Disney content on other streaming services has already been or will be pulled in the near future, to get Disney+ up and running.

How much will Disney+ cost me?

Disney+ will cost $7 per month, or $70 per year. However, those who are looking to save and would also like access to Hulu (with ads) and ESPN can get a bundle for all three that costs $12.99 a month.

When will Disney+ be available?

Disney+ launches on Nov. 12, 2019.