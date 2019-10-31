Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with USB-C earbuds plugged inSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

Samsung's Galaxy Note phones have become iconic for offering just about every feature you could ask for in a smartphone, but this year with the Note 10 series, something different happened.

In addition to Samsung removing microSD card expandable storage on the smaller Note 10, both the Note 10 and Note 10+ ship without a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We've already created a list of our favorite wireless headphones for the Note 10 lineup, but now, we want to hear from our AC forum community and hear what they have to say.

isired

I've been using the Gear IconX that I got with my Note 8 purchase credit 2 years ago. Got the Galaxy Buds too with my pre-order credit because I liked the wireless charging and smaller case size, but they're average at best, don't sound great and missing a bunch of features that the IconX have.

msm0511

I mostly use my Hi-Res HTC USB-C in-ears with active noise cancellation. I use the included AKG in-ears as well sometimes. Just depends what I have closer. I also have a an adapter to use 3.5 mm headphones, but I keep it in my car so haven't used it with headphones yet. It's been several years since I used bluetooth (over 10). I've got my eye on a few different pairs though. I plan on buying...

Hermes Hidayat

Best i can say, which is worthed the money. Its Galaxy Buds...

j_hansen

I have Jabra elite 65t which are good but doesn't fit my right ear canal so put them up for sale and have pre-order in for the Jabra 75t instead. My favourites at the moment is my Tozo T-10-R with comply foam tips. Haven't tried the Samsung Buds as I refuse to pay 130 quid for them when the rest of the world got them for free with their phones (I'm a real rebel LOL)

What about you? What headphones are you using with the Galaxy Note 10?

