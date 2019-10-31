Samsung's Galaxy Note phones have become iconic for offering just about every feature you could ask for in a smartphone, but this year with the Note 10 series, something different happened.
In addition to Samsung removing microSD card expandable storage on the smaller Note 10, both the Note 10 and Note 10+ ship without a 3.5mm headphone jack.
We've already created a list of our favorite wireless headphones for the Note 10 lineup, but now, we want to hear from our AC forum community and hear what they have to say.
What about you? What headphones are you using with the Galaxy Note 10?
Join the conversation in the forums!
