Samsung Galaxy Note 20 S PenSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Samsung's Galaxy Note series is one that we talk about a lot here on Android Central. With flagship specs, impressive displays, and the iconic S Pen, they're some of the most powerful flagships of any given year. For 2021, that looks to be changing.

We've seen a lot of rumors that Samsung will include S Pen support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra that's expected to launch in January, and now it's being said that Samsung isn't working on a Galaxy Note 21 at all.

Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW!

The possibility of Samsung killing the Note series is huge, and as you might expect, it's gotten a lot of people in the AC forums sharing their thoughts on the subject.

donm527

With the rumor of the S21U supporting S-Pen... will the N20U be the last? :eek: I mean except for the built-in silo, why release a Note 8 months after the S21U only for an S22 to come out four months later in January? :confused: https://twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/1326802372920705024 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS0241RXcLU

Reply
Cletis169_1

If it does I won't be upgrading. What is the point of pen support if you have nowhere to put the pen? Something else I have to carry with me and hope I don't lose it or break it.

Reply
me just saying

unless it has a port for the s-pen, imo, it is useless. I do not want to keep track of the pen and most likely lose it. Fortunately the rumor also says no port, no pen included. I will stick with the note series at this time.

Reply
MittenSportsFan

I don't think they kill the Note yet. The Fold is still just a gimmick and they wouldn't give up that Fall launch window to the iPhone and Pixel. Samsung has a lot of phones and with the underlying tech very similar for the S series and Note it likely doesn't cost a lot more to produce the Note.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — What do you think about Samsung ending the Galaxy Note series?

Join the conversation in the forums!