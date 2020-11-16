Samsung's Galaxy Note series is one that we talk about a lot here on Android Central. With flagship specs, impressive displays, and the iconic S Pen, they're some of the most powerful flagships of any given year. For 2021, that looks to be changing.
We've seen a lot of rumors that Samsung will include S Pen support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra that's expected to launch in January, and now it's being said that Samsung isn't working on a Galaxy Note 21 at all.
The possibility of Samsung killing the Note series is huge, and as you might expect, it's gotten a lot of people in the AC forums sharing their thoughts on the subject.
Now, we want to hear from you — What do you think about Samsung ending the Galaxy Note series?
Join the conversation in the forums!
