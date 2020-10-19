The Oculus Quest 2 is the first VR headset from Facebook that requires a Facebook account in order to play. That's great for finding friends easily so you can socialize and play games in VR together, but it's also a big problem if your Facebook account has been disabled or banned for some reason. If your account has been disabled, you won't be able to play on your Oculus Quest 2, so it's vitally important to regain access to your account if you want to get back into gaming again. If you're in this conundrum, don't freak out. Facebook has the resources at the ready to solve your problem.

First, Check your Facebook app

Your Facebook app will help you resolve any specific issues that might need attention. For instance, if you need to resolve a payment issue that may have flagged your account, you may be able to manually resolve the issue from your phone. When logging in, if your account has been flagged for any reason, your Facebook account will show you the actions you can take in order to resolve it.

If you're just having trouble logging into your Facebook account, the Facebook Help Center covers many common fixes.

Getting your Facebook account unbanned

If there isn't anything you can do easily, you can let Facebook know about your account by submitting a ticket.

Head over to the Oculus Support page and submit a ticket by clicking on the Submit a support ticket link at this page. From the drop-down selection on the next page, choose I need help with an Oculus account. Fill out the fields with the personal information you used on your Facebook account. Under the I need help with drop-down, select Accessing my Facebook account to use Oculus. Finish filling out the remaining fields and click Submit at the bottom of the page.

Facebook has assured us that it has human beings available 24/7 to resolve your account issue and that Oculus users are prioritized because of the nature of the problem. After all, the last thing you want to deal with during such a stressful time is an auto-reply bot or canned responses.

Why are Facebook accounts being banned?