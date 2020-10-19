The Oculus Quest 2 is the first VR headset from Facebook that requires a Facebook account in order to play. That's great for finding friends easily so you can socialize and play games in VR together, but it's also a big problem if your Facebook account has been disabled or banned for some reason. If your account has been disabled, you won't be able to play on your Oculus Quest 2, so it's vitally important to regain access to your account if you want to get back into gaming again. If you're in this conundrum, don't freak out. Facebook has the resources at the ready to solve your problem.
First, Check your Facebook app
Your Facebook app will help you resolve any specific issues that might need attention. For instance, if you need to resolve a payment issue that may have flagged your account, you may be able to manually resolve the issue from your phone. When logging in, if your account has been flagged for any reason, your Facebook account will show you the actions you can take in order to resolve it.
If you're just having trouble logging into your Facebook account, the Facebook Help Center covers many common fixes.
Getting your Facebook account unbanned
If there isn't anything you can do easily, you can let Facebook know about your account by submitting a ticket.
- Head over to the Oculus Support page and submit a ticket by clicking on the Submit a support ticket link at this page.
From the drop-down selection on the next page, choose I need help with an Oculus account.
- Fill out the fields with the personal information you used on your Facebook account.
- Under the I need help with drop-down, select Accessing my Facebook account to use Oculus.
- Finish filling out the remaining fields and click Submit at the bottom of the page.
Facebook has assured us that it has human beings available 24/7 to resolve your account issue and that Oculus users are prioritized because of the nature of the problem. After all, the last thing you want to deal with during such a stressful time is an auto-reply bot or canned responses.
Why are Facebook accounts being banned?
Ever since Facebook acquired Oculus back in 2014, the company has been slowly adding its services into the Oculus ecosystem. With the Oculus Quest 2, Facebook made the decision to end standalone Oculus accounts and require all users to log in with a Facebook account. This was done to combine services and simplify things for users. Facebook integration makes it possible to bring services like Facebook Messenger to the Quest and Quest 2.
However, the transition has been a bit more complicated for some. It appears that some Oculus users didn't have a Facebook account prior to the requirement and, upon receiving an Oculus Quest 2, are creating new Facebook accounts. After combining this new account with an Oculus account, it appears that something on Facebook's end is being triggered and identifying the user as a "fake account". That flag comes with an immediate ban as Facebook continues to clean up its platform and reign in fake accounts.
Facebook has faced increased regulatory scrutiny since the 2016 U.S. election, a fair bit of which has been tied to accounts using false identities to spread misinformation on its platform. Since Oculus Quest 2 users must use a Facebook account in order to use the device, the widespread effects of regulatory scrutiny seem to be erroneously affecting Quest 2 users. Facebook says that users who find themselves in this situation shouldn't have any issue getting their accounts cleared and getting back into VR gaming.
What happens if my Facebook account is banned?
Right now, Facebook doesn't offer a true "offline mode" for the Oculus Quest 2 in the case of an account ban. While it's true that the Quest 2 does not require an Internet connection to work (and therefore can be played anywhere), it does require a Facebook account to operate. If your account isn't in good standing for any reason, it's possible that you can't to play games or access media on the Oculus Quest 2.
Facebook says that only a "very small number" of Oculus users are running into login issues and that these users are not losing access to their purchased content. At this time, however, it appears that users with a banned account are unable to use the Oculus Quest that is tied to their Facebook account.
We'll be sure to update you as more information develops on this.
