Best answer: A fair amount. Although the core gameplay will be very familiar to PUBG fans, a new map, graphical enhancements, and fresh mechanics differentiate New State's experience enough from its predecessor. A key difference is that New State is being developed by PUBG Studios, the original team behind the first iteration of the game and the first mobile game to be developed by them. While PUBG Mobile was a port by Tencent games, New State represents a true evolution of the popular battle royale and is expected to release this year.

Which game should I play?

Despite New State being touted as the next big thing for the multiplayer phenomenon, players still have a reason to play PUBG Mobile. The free-to-play nature of the title represents a low barrier to entry, as does the option of a lite version for players with less powerful devices. The game also receives frequent updates. Modes such as the new Traverse-Insectoid mode (available till July 5) allow players to shrink in size and travel through wormholes, while the zombie mode continues to draw in players. The game is also in its 19th season, presenting players with a smooth and accomplished PUBG experience, with many years worth of improvements to the formula.

PUBG New State promises to push the limits of mobile gaming and places players into the year 2051. For seasoned players, this new title may offer something fresh that they haven't seen before. A new futuristic setting of TROI contributes to this, as does the aforementioned fact that PUBG Studios are developing the title, possibly adding a level of polish and optimization that PUBG Mobile cannot achieve. An 8x8 open world and 100 player rounds are the order of the day, and the title is also free-to-play. Ultimately, New State appears to be a fresh, hardcore expansion of the formula for those looking for the next iteration of the game. PUBG Mobile is the vanilla experience, catering to new and casual players happy with the multiple modes and years of polish. Has there been a graphical improvement? Yes. With New State presenting itself as the next evolution of PUBG, it makes sense for graphics to be overhauled. With New State utilizing cutting-edge global illumination technology, players should see a visual improvement over the base game, with the title feeling like a true next-gen experience on mobile. Is there a difference in the mechanics? Yes. PUBG Studios have added a ton of new mechanics for players to enjoy. Weapon customization is an exciting new addition, enabling such actions as selecting a fire mode and attaching grenade launchers. Drones and new vehicles are also present, while combat rolls and ballistic shields can offer new possibilities while engaging other players. Have the controls changed in New State?

Hard to say. Despite the new gameplay additions, news of control changes is currently limited. However, New State will presumably control similarly to PUBG Mobile to avoid alienating long-time fans while making it accessible for new ones. In both games, players can expect to utilize touch controls for navigation and actions such as aiming and firing. In PUBG Mobile, button customization that suits your playstyle and comfort are available, though it is unclear to what extent this will carry over into New State. In New State, the button layout may differ to incorporate the new mechanics. However, it is safe to assume that most control changes would be due to optimization, with PUBG studios looking to release a dedicated mobile PUBG of the highest quality. Minimum Requirements Both New State and PUBG Mobile have separate minimum requirements for them to run sufficiently: PUBG Mobile: Minimum Requirements for Android: Memory: 2 GB and above

Supported system: Android 5.1.1 or above Minimum Requirements for IOS: Memory: 1.8 GB and above

Supported system: IOS 9.0 or later PUBG New State: Minimum Requirements for Android: Memory: 2.5 GB

Supported system: Android 6 Minimum Requirements for IOS Memory: 2.5GB

Supported system: IOS 10 New State vs Mobile Whether you're a new or seasoned PUBG player, New State offers enough variation to satisfy all fans of the battle royale franchise and PUBG Mobile fans looking for something new. PUBG Mobile gamers can still benefit from the frequent updates and new modes, while New State boasts exciting features and graphical enhancements. However, the most tantalizing feature of New State is surely the development of the game, with PUBG studios bringing their expertise to proceedings. No longer will the presence of the game on mobile devices be a port of the base game, but a dedicated mobile PUBG, which should be music to the ears of fans everywhere.