Magic is imminent

Disney+ is quickly nearing its launch date of November 12, and the anticipation is reaching its peak. That anticipation is expected because finally having one place to watch oh, so much Disney from the past decades and even some of the newest films to roll out has been only a pipe dream up until now. Though when the service does go live, there isn't going to be everything, Disney+ will have hundreds of movies and television at launch ranging from decades-old classics to recent releases like Captain Marvel. They have stated that the goal is to have at least 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV available to stream through Disney+. There are even going to be some new original series and films that will be exclusive to Disney+ such as the Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe.

Can you see it?

The number of devices that will be able to access Disney+ at launch is a great start. With Disney making apps available for gaming consoles like the Xbox One series as well as the Playstation 4, in addition to Apple TV, and Roku streaming devices, they are going to be easily accessible to a wide swath of potential customers immediately. Disney is also going to be making an app for smartphones on both Android and iOS available, and they even include Chromecast support, so another easy way to get your shows onto your TV. Here's the complete list of devices announced for support at launch:

Android Mobile Devices

Android TV

Chromecast

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)

Android TV-based Sony TVs

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

Unfortunately, at the time of this post, Amazon Fire tablets, Fire, Sticks, and Cubes won't have access to Disney+. There hasn't been any announcement as to when that might be resolved, but hopefully, it can be sorted out to allow another avenue for catching Disney+ shows.