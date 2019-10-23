You can't go wrong with a traditional black band for your fitness tracker. The black Galaxy Fit is timeless and subtle, so you won't have to put too much thought into whether it matches with your ensemble or if it's suitable for a particular occasion. There are several benefits you'll enjoy with this small but mighty device. The Galaxy Fit has a water resistance rating of 5 ATM, or at depths of up to 50 meters. It also comes with a wireless charger, a week of battery life, and smartphone notifications with preset automatic replies. It also can track up to six activities automatically, including walking, running, cycling, elliptical training, and more. The Galaxy Fit weighs in at just 24g and features an AMOLED display, which also serves as a touchscreen, that's less than an inch. Given how small the screen is, you'll only be able to view basic information on it. Fortunately, you can view more detailed data on the Samsung Health mobile app.

Galaxy Fit (black) If you're looking to keep things traditional with your fitness tracker, the black Galaxy Fit will treat you well. Dress it up or dress it down, the choice is yours. $98 at Amazon

Go neutral

If black isn't exactly your preferred color when it comes to fitness trackers, the silver Galaxy Fit is an excellent alternative. The band itself is a neutral white color, which will seamlessly blend with your outfits and is suitable for various occasions. The features are the same as the black Galaxy Fit. At this price point, it would've been nice to at least have connected GPS, but Samsung fell short on that front. You'll still enjoy an accelerometer, gyrocope, and heart-rate monitor. Interested in tracking your sleep patterns? No problem.

Galaxy Fit (silver) Neutral tones are always a good choice when investing in an accessory that you're going to wear daily. The silver Galaxy Fit will look great with any lifestyle. $99 at Amazon

Neon for days

If you're a fan of neon yellow, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy Fit e. Keep in mind that this model is similar to the Galaxy Fit but there are a few key differences. First, you have a monochrome PMOLED display that's .74 inches, so it's slightly smaller than the Fit. You can tap the device and swipe through the widgets but other than that, it's not a full-blown touchscreen like the Fit. The Galaxy Fit e weighs less at just 15g, which also means it has a smaller battery. It charges with a pogo charger rather than wirelessly. Samsung still claims that you can get between 6-7 days of usage out of Fit e. You'll have access to your notifications, but you won't be able to send auto replies on this one. You'll enjoy automatic activity tracking for walking, running, and dynamic workouts. It also monitors your heart rate and tracks your sleep. If you want the more affordable Galaxy Fit e but you're not a fan of the neon yellow color, it's also available in similar variants that the Fit offers — black and white, in this case.