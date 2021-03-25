The OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 will offer up one of the best Android phone experiences of the year, making noticeable improvements to the cameras while still offering up some of the best hardware and performance that we've come to expect — nay, demand — from OnePlus. If you intend to pick one up, the question of what color to get is a little stickier this year due to some geographical restrictions. Still, no matter where you live or what phone you're looking to buy, this is the definitive ranking for each OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro colorway.

Why Pine Green is the OnePlus 9 Pro color to beat

There may be three colors available for the OnePlus 9 Pro — well, two in North America — but there's really only one you should consider: Pine Green. The reason for this is twofold: the shade of green here is exquisite and fully deserving of its place in your pocket, dock, or dashboard mount as you go about your day, and the second is that this is the only matte finish OnePlus 9 Pro that's available in all markets.

While Stellar Black is a nice colorway in its own right, black is still boring — after all, basically every electronic ever made comes in black — and it's not available globally. Europe and Asia get all three 9 Pro colors, but the Stellar Black is excluded from North America for reasons unknown. This makes me sad, but not as sad as it should make regular OnePlus 9 buyers since the excluded color in the smaller version is really the one you'll want to buy.

The best OnePlus 9 color is excluded from North America