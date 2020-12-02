The Amazon Echo has spawned an entire range of smart speaker form factors and designs, but the original Alexa portal is still our favorite. Nowadays, the Echo is available in a handful of fun colors beyond just black or white. But what color of the Amazon Echo should you get? Let's see if your pick matches ours!
- Beautiful blue: Echo (4th Gen) Twilight Blue
- Rally red support: Echo (4th Gen) Product Red
- Classicaly cool: Echo (4th Gen) Charcoal
- Stately elegance: Echo (4th Gen) Glacier White
Beautiful blue: Echo (4th Gen) Twilight BlueStaff Pick
We've been big fans of this Twilight Blue colorway since it first came to the Echo (3rd Gen). Amazon must like it too because not only did it bring the color to the fourth-generation Echo and Echo Dot, but it's carried across product lines to the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader and Fire HD tablet devices. Here's hoping we see a Twilight Blue Echo Show sometime in the near future too!
Rally red support: Echo (4th Gen) Product Red
As with Twilight Blue, this is the second time we've seen a Product Red Echo device. Product Red is a campaign that works with all sorts of brands worldwide to raise awareness and money for AIDS prevention. This year, much of the Product Red campaign proceeds will help COVID-19 relief efforts. If you purchase one of these Echo speakers, not only are you getting a gorgeous device, but you're helping heal the world a little at a time.
Classicaly cool: Echo (4th Gen) Charcoal
If you prefer your speakers to look a bit more traditional, then you'll feel right at home with the Charcoal colorway. It has a unique ability to stand out and fade into the background, depending on the environment you place it in. Plus, there's no denying that it just looks cool.
Stately elegance: Echo (4th Gen) Glacier White
Amazon always seems to have a white, or light-colored, version of its Echo speakers. For 2019 it was the off-white Sandstone, and in 2020 we get the gleaming Glacier White. White is not the typical color for a speaker, but it's a super clean look that works in nearly every environment. Plus, the way the light right looks in contrast to the stark white color is really beautiful.
What color Amazon Echo (4th Gen) should you get?
2020 saw a shift in the design language for Amazon's smart speakers, including the Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dots (4th Gen), and even the new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen).
Despite the physical design changes over the previous generation, Amazon kept the color palette similar to 2019. We still have the stoic black Charcoal version and the clean and crisp Glacier White, which are sure to go well with most people's home decor. There's also the return of the vibrant Product Red version (which thankfully is ALL red this year). But our favorite is hands-down the Twilight Blue variant. That is one color we hope will never be phased out of the lineup. We'd love to see it show up in other Echos, perhaps in the next round of Echo Show devices!
What about you? Which one is your favorite?
