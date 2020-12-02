The Amazon Echo has spawned an entire range of smart speaker form factors and designs, but the original Alexa portal is still our favorite. Nowadays, the Echo is available in a handful of fun colors beyond just black or white. But what color of the Amazon Echo should you get? Let's see if your pick matches ours!

What color Amazon Echo (4th Gen) should you get?

2020 saw a shift in the design language for Amazon's smart speakers, including the Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dots (4th Gen), and even the new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen).

Despite the physical design changes over the previous generation, Amazon kept the color palette similar to 2019. We still have the stoic black Charcoal version and the clean and crisp Glacier White, which are sure to go well with most people's home decor. There's also the return of the vibrant Product Red version (which thankfully is ALL red this year). But our favorite is hands-down the Twilight Blue variant. That is one color we hope will never be phased out of the lineup. We'd love to see it show up in other Echos, perhaps in the next round of Echo Show devices!

What about you? Which one is your favorite?