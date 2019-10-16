The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is the latest in the line of the original Echo smart speakers. What started out as a dull, black plastic tube has evolved into a rather attractive cylinder with soft fabric sides now available in several colors. Which should you pick up? We have our favorites... let's see if they match yours!

Which one should you choose?

There are more Echo devices this year than ever before, with Amazon expanding the Echo Show and Echo Dot product lines, updating the standard Echo (3rd Gen), and introducing the Echo Studio. Amazon also has introduced some new colors to liven up its soft fabric aesthetic.

My favorite color among the Echo (3rd Gen) line is the new Twilight Blue. I think it adds a nice pop of color without being too crazy. Of course, you can't go wrong with the more classic looking Charcoal or Heather Gray versions, and even the Sandstone has an important place in the lineup.

Whichever one you end up choosing, you'll be getting a quality smart speaker that is improved over the previous generation with updated speaker internals to match the more premium Echo Plus. Pretty cool!

