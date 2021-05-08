Best answer: Yes! AiProtection is a software package included with many Asus routers that improves network security and adds in-depth parental controls for free.

What is Asus AiProtection?

The first and most important thing that AiProtection gets right is the cost. AiProtection is free for the lifetime of your router. Unlike some of its competitors like TP-Link Homeshield, Netgear Armor, or Eero Secure, AiProtection doesn't just give you a restricted version of its software, you get the whole thing for free.

Neither AiProtection Pro nor AiProtection Classic cost any extra after you buy a supported Asus router. All of Asus' Wi-Fi 6 routers, some of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers available, come with AiProtection built-in.

AiProtection uses Trend Micro's cloud database to provide up-to-date security for your network. This data is used to power AiProtection's Intrusion Detection System, Malicious Site Blocking, Infected Device Detection and Blocking, and Content Filters. This software allows your router to catch problems before they reach your PC or mobile device. This is all automatically updated in the background as well.

The Intrusion Detection System can block common internet-based attacks. The Infected Device Detection and Blocking can detect if a device brought in from another network is infected and can prevent any further data breaches on the network. This is all controlled with the Asus Router app as well.

This protection alone is worth setting up AiProtection. The best part is that it doesn't need to install software on your devices to work either. AiProtection stops problems before they reach your PC. This also means that it's no substitute for traditional antivirus software or safe browsing habits.