Spotlight on Bluetooth

In the world of always-connected devices and smart accessories, there are countless uses for Bluetooth. Beyond wireless earbuds or hooking up wireless keyboards, there are some oddities to be found. We dive deeper into the homes of Mobile Nations staff and the weird Bluetooth devices they're proud (or not so proud) to own.

Keep it clean: Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush

Richard Devine, Reviews Editor, Windows Central

Do we really need a smart toothbrush? Probably not, but it's still a handy little gadget. It hooks into Xiaomi's existing smart home app, syncs over Bluetooth, and scores how well you brush your teeth. It even lets you know which ones need more attention.

$41 at Amazon

Literal trash: Bruno Smart Trash Can

Lory Gil, Managing Editor, iMore

Do you need a smart trashcan? Probably not. Do you want your phone to remind you to take out the garbage? If you can't tell by the smell, maybe you need this smart trashcan. It comes with a vacuum so you can sweep up crumbs right into the can. No dustpan needed.

$199 at Bruno Smart Can

Find your things: Tile Slim (2019)

Daniel Bader, Managing Editor, Android Central

I'm the guy who actually misplaces his wallet all the time, so the fact that the new Tile Slim fits in a credit card slot has been an absolute lifesaver.

$30 at Amazon

Count those beans: Acaia Pearl Coffee Scale

Al Sacco, VP Editorial

In my ongoing search to make a consistently-perfect cup of pour-over drip coffee at home, I came across this Bluetooth scale a few years ago. I've used it almost every day since. It helps me weigh out the right amount of beans before I grind, make sure I use the correct amount of water, and times the prcess so my "extraction" is always right. Because it's Bluetooth-connected, I can record all my experiments (and control the scale) from my phone using the associated Brewmaster app.

$150 at Amazon

Record your life: Snapchat Spectacles

Matt Brown, Staff Writer, Windows Central

I admittedly don't use my Snapchat Spectacles nowadays, as the first revision model ages while needing prescription alternatives. They're an intrinsically polarizing product, catching flak for an atypical design at launch, and tied to a struggling service. However, they deliver convenient video and unique shots, revealing a glimpse of charm among those quirks.

$150 at Amazon

Change your workout: Moov Now Fitness Tracker

Marc Lagace, Staff Writer, Android Central

This is definitely the most unique fitness-based Bluetooth wearable I have ever used. It uses a 9-axis motion sensor to record and analyze your body's movement while you work out. You can wear it daily to track your physical activity throughout the day, but my favorite feature is the live coaching and guidance provided from the Moov app. You can get live feedback on your form as you run, swim, or cycle, and there is a selection of workouts available.

$40 at Amazon

Sleep tight: Sleep Number iLE Smart Bed

Nirave Gondhia, Editorial Director

This Bluetooth-enabled bed connects to my phone, unlocking touch-control for bed positioning, with reporting of sleep patterns. It's not cheap, but it changes your sleep for the better.

From $4,400 at Sleep Number

Plug and play: Bluetooth Audio Receiver

Rich Edmonds, Staff Reviewer, Windows Central

It's strange to me since I've used this device for years, but now that phones no longer have headphone jacks, it's actually quite handy. It covers your traditional RCA and 3.5mm connectors, ideal for devices from an analog time.

$23 at Amazon

Drive safe: BACtrack C6 Keychain Breathalyzer

James Bricknell, Contributor

OK, maybe I don't use it every day, but I certainly use this breathalyzer often. We mainly use it at parties as a competition to see whose "Score" is higher, but it has more serious uses too. If any of our friends use it and score over 0, they are getting an Uber home.

$70 at Amazon

Brush with AI: Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush

Daniel Bader, Managing Editor, Android Central

I never thought I'd have an AI-powered toothbrush, but here we are in the year of our lord 2019 and my toothbrush is telling me I didn't spend enough time in the top-left quadrant of my mouth and I'm like, OK chill toothbrush, you don't know me.

$220 at Amazon

Hit the button: Flic Wireless Smart Button

Chris Wedel, Contributor

I use these in a few places around my house to control various aspects of my smart home, mainly lights. They get the most use from my kids so that there is still a way for them to shut off connected lights when they leave a room (at least ones I don't have motion sensors in yet). They use Bluetooth and since I also have the Flic hub they can use Wi-Fi.

$30 at Amazon

Bluetooth meets Switch: GuliKit Route Air

Adam Oram, Deals Editor, Thrifter

As the Nintendo Switch (weirdly) lacks Bluetooth audio support, the GuliKit Route Air is my workaround. It plugs directly into the Switch's USB-C port, which provides power. It can then connect to up to two sets of Bluetooth headphones at once. It has a pretty solid connection, there's no noticeable lag, and its low-profile design means it doesn't get in the way or look bothersome like some other options out there.

$30 at Amazon

Connect everything

The world of Bluetooth is packed with weird and wonderful products, with smart homes, connected devices, and more, only accelerating their presence. And if you're in the market for strange things (who isn't?) while still retaining some ground to reality, devices like the Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush are a surprisingly affordable gadget for the feature set. It'll spice up your daily routine and has tangible health benefits too.

Mobile Nations also loves the Tile Slim, a compact champ for tracking your lost wallets and bags. The credit card-style form factor is impressively suited for the former, with claimed three-year battery life and waterproofing for the demands of everyday life.

