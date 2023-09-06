Xiaomi's leaked smartwatch looks a lot like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

What you need to know

Leaked renders of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro show the possibility of it sporting a rotating bezel similar to the Watch 6 Classic.

Rumors add the device may feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with AOD and several health-related features.

The Watch 2 Pro is rumored to launch at the end of October in steel and black gunmetal colorways.

A few potential renderings of Xiaomi's Watch 2 Pro have surfaced, giving us a look at how the device may borrow from Samsung's latest smartwatch.

Information received by MySmartPrice shows the device that looks a lot like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the TicWatch Pro 5 had a baby. The renders show a device featuring a ridged bezel, and the publication suggests that this could hint at the possibility of a rotating bezel, a popular feature on Samsung's smartwatch. That said, the presence of a crown means it's probably unlikely, and the ridges could just be for aesthetic, but Xiaomi could surprise us.

The leaked renders show the device's round 1.43-inch high-resolution AMOLED screen with an AOD (always-on display) option, as well. Moreover, the side of the device seemingly offers two physical buttons flanking the rotating crown. Samsung's smartwatches tend to omit the crown.

So far, two color variants of the Watch 2 Pro have leaked. The purported renderings show a silvery steel finish device equipped with a brown leather band. The other is a black gunmetal-finished watch featuring a black fluoroplastic band.

A few extra renders can be viewed on MySmartPrice.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The Watch 2 Pro is rumored to feature body composition analysis similar to Samsung's smartwatches, as well as sleep tracking, SpO2, and the "usual" sports modes for health and wellness.

Xiaomi may look to launch its next smartwatch in two variants: one which supports Bluetooth connectivity while the other leans on 4G LTE.

It would be interesting if Xiaomi actually outfitted the watch with a rotating bezel, as it's not something we see much of outside Samsung's watches. If it is indeed a rotating bezel and works similarly to Samsung's, then it will likely be used to move through menu screens as users search their apps. Fossil smartwatches use the rotating crown for a similar function, so Xiaomi may instead go that route.

One thing to keep in mind is there is a cost to outfitting a watch with a rotating bezel. In Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review, Android Central's Michael Hicks noted that having a rotating bezel was nice to use, but it brought about a heavier feeling on the wrist (even though the bezel was 15% thinner this time around).

The running theory for now is that Xiaomi will reveal the Watch 2 Pro at the end of October. Another aspect of its release is whether or not Xiaomi will restrict the device to a certain region or if it will observe a global launch.