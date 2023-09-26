Xiaomi gives Wear OS another shot with the Watch 2 Pro

What you need to know

Xiaomi's second Wear OS smartwatch is the Watch 2 Pro, and it runs Wear OS 3 with a layer of MIUI.

The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 platform and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

It has a rotating crown and customizable buttons, and you can pair it with a leather or fluororubber band.

The smartwatch will go on sale in the coming weeks, starting at €269 ($284).

Xiaomi is a big player in the smartwatch category these days, and it all started with the Mi Watch, which launched back in 2019. The smartwatch was powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and ran a build of MIUI with Wear OS underneath. That particular product didn't make it outside China, and when Xiaomi released its wearable portfolio globally, it used a custom OS that had nothing to do with Google.

That's why it's interesting that Xiaomi is once again teaming up with Google over the launch of the Watch 2 Pro. The watch runs Wear OS 3 out of the box, and while Xiaomi is once again adding a MIUI layer, the overall look and feel shouldn't be too different to a standard Wear OS smartwatch. Xiaomi touts the Google integration as a standout feature, and the fact that the smartwatch is debuting globally with Wear OS makes it a credible alternative to the likes of the Galaxy Watch 6.

The hardware in particular is intriguing, as Xiaomi is using the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 platform along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You get Wi-Fi ac connectivity as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band GPS/GNSS, the usual slate of sensors alongside a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, and a 495mAh battery with magnetic charging.

Coming to the screen, there's a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 466 x 466, and it goes up to 600 nits. As for the design, the Watch 2 Pro offers a rotating crown with two customizable buttons flanking it, and the chassis is made out of stainless steel.

The watch has standard lugs that let you change out the bands with ease, and you can pair it with a leather or fluororubber option as standard. Xiaomi's custom additions are in the way of sports modes — of which there are over 150 — and you also get the ability to measure body composition data.

Xiaomi will launch the smartwatch globally, where it will start off at just €269 ($284). That's for the Bluetooth model; Xiaomi is also selling a cellular version with eSIM connectivity that will be available for €329 ($349). No mention on when sales will kick off, but the Watch 2 Pro definitely has the hardware to take on the best Android smartwatches.