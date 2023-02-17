Which Garmin watches support the ECG app? Best answer: Currently, only one Garmin smartwatch supports the ECG app, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This feature was approved by the FDA in January 2023 for the Venu 2 Plus, which was introduced last summer. It remains the only smartwatch Garmin offers to date with approval for taking an ECG reading from your wrist. The ECG reading and app is only approved for the U.S. though Garmin states that it is working on expanding availability to other countries soon. Chances are we’ll see more models receive FDA approval in the future as well.

Taking an ECG reading on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus and why

Taking an ECG (electrocardiogram) reading using the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is simple. First, make sure to watch is running firmware 11.21 or newer and the Garmin Connect app is version 4.62 or, if available, newer. Then, select the ECG app from the watch and make sure the watch is fitted snugly right above your wrist bone, then place a thumb and index finger on the opposite sides of the round screen.

As with other smartwatches that include ECG, sensors in the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, record the electrical signals that control the beating of your heart and measure it. Stay still for the 30 seconds it takes for a reading. The results then appear on the watch face and will be synced to the Garmin Connect app.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Note that the ECG feature, as with the feature on any other device, is not a medical test. But it can help provide useful information to give to a medical professional at your next visit. The results might even prompt you to make one, or at the very least, add some extra reassurance if the readings indicate a normal sinus rhythm.

Why take an ECG reading? ECG tests for heart problems, including arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation (Afib). If it detects an irregular heartbeat or rapid or slowed heart rate without a viable reason, like you just completed a workout, you can take action and investigate further. It’s important to detect signs of Afib early on, as irregular heart rhythms can result in blood improperly flowing to the heart. This can, in turn, lead to things like stroke or heart failure.

The ECG feature in the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, one of the best Garmin smartwatches, is a useful way to test yourself daily, weekly, or even periodically to keep an eye on things. There are tons of heart rate monitor watches from which to choose, but only a handful of them have ECG, making the Garmin Venu 2 Plus a solid option for more reasons than one.