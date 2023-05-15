Wear OS 4 promises to improve golf tracking and other health features

What you need to know

Google is planning to introduce new features to Wear OS 4, including improvements to Health Services.

Wear OS 4 will enable the automatic detection of the number of golf shots you take via the Health Services feature.

The Health Connect service will also be offered as a native feature in Android 14 rather than as a standalone app.

Following the announcement of Wear OS 4 a few days ago, Google has revealed plans to add new features to the platform, such as built-in golf tracking and other health-related functions.

The next version of Wear OS will include a number of features that will make it easier for golfers to track their performance on the course. This means Wear OS 4 will be able to automatically detect the size of their golf swing, whether it's a short putt, a full swing, or something in between (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)).

The new feature, developed in partnership with Samsung, will allow users to track their swing data more accurately and identify areas where they can improve. Wear OS 4 will also be able to detect the number of golf shots users take, but it'll be available only on eligible Wear OS watches.

Wear OS 4 will also include new permissions to serve as a gatekeeper for apps that access sensors in the background. The goal is to give users complete control over their data while allowing developers to gain access to necessary data "in a power-efficient manner."

Google also shared a ton of improvements coming with Android 14 via the Android Developers YouTube channel. In the video below, the company's employees talk about making Health Connect a native part of Android's next iteration.

Currently, Health Connect is a standalone app that's available to download via the Play Store. Once Android 14 hits stable release, the feature will be integrated into the Settings app on Android devices, making it easier for users to access and manage their health data.

Additionally, the integration will result in faster releases of new features for Health Connect because they will be rolled out as part of Google Play System updates.

