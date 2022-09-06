Upcoming Fitbit Charge 6 is rumored to be similar to its predecessor

What you need to know

Fitbit Charge 6 is reportedly the next fitness tracker to launch from the company.

It will reportedly be similar to its predecessor, the Charge 5.

A new report suggests that it has already arrived at FCC.

Fitbit Charge 5 launched as a cost-effective fitness tracker in August last year. A year later, new reports suggest its successor, the Charge 6, is around the corner. It is said to be adopting similar specs from its predecessor, including its design.

A new report from 9to5Google suggests the next Fitbit tracker will look identical to the Fitbit Charge 5, which is already one of the best fitness trackers available. Citing a source familiar with the matter, the report suggests these similarities include the curved glass surface next to the aluminum housing. It will feature shiny strips on the left and right for ECG readings, like the Charge 5.

The report also implies that this approach is not as new to Fitbit as it did before to the Charge 3 and Charge 4 models. It kept the comparable design that often gives a fair advantage to users, as the associated bands can be reused for both models instead of getting new ones each time.

The Charge 6 has been found in the works in multiple instances. For example, the report indicates Google testing its Wallet feature on a Charge 6 device from Fitbit. Another report also suggests Fitbit's new fitness tracker bearing FB424 model number arriving at the FCC for certifications.

This regulatory approval often suggests that devices hit stores sooner than later. Though there isn't any official confirmation from Fitbit about the Charge 6 yet, the report predicts the launch could be early next year, likely during CES 2023.

Meanwhile, not long ago, we saw the recent launch of the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 coming as the first smartwatches after Google bought Fitbit. They included advanced health tracking features next to Google apps' incorporation. Fitbit has also launched Inspire 3 motivational tracker that came in as an entry-level tracker under the company's product portfolio at $99.95.