This Best Buy sale is slashing prices on some of our favorite Garmin watches — up to 42% off

If you're looking to buy a Garmin smartwatch, we have some good news for you: a Best Buy sale just launched that drops prices on a ton of our favorite wearables from the brand, from the rugged Forerunner 745 to the stylish Vivoactive 4.

It's no secret that Garmin produces some of the best Android smartwatches on the market, expertly balancing innovative wearable tech with all the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need. Keep reading to see a few our favorite discounted devices, or take a look at Best Buy's complete Top Deals page to see everything that's available.

Editor's picks

Garmin vivoactive 4: $349.99 $189.99 at Best Buy Although it's a few years old at this point, the vivoactive 4 continues to be an excellent hybrid smartwatch, complete with a sleek, modern design and features like built-in GPS and a Pulse Ox sensor. Right now you can snag one of these wearables for $189.99, which is an epic $160 drop from its usual retail price. Price check: Amazon - $189.99

Garmin Venu 2: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for bang for the buck, the Venu 2 offers it in spades, packing a ton of health/fitness tracking features and up to 11 days of battery life into a stylish, durable watch. Grab the Venu 2 from Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $100 off your purchase. Price check: Amazon - $249.99

Garmin Forerunner 745: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Currently a whopping $200 off at Best Buy, the Garmin Forerunner 745 boasts outstanding battery life, SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring, on-board GPS, and much more. Price check: Amazon - $299.99

Garmin epix (Gen 2): $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy The epix Gen 2 is one of Garmin's more expensive offerings, but Best Buy is currently offering a $200 discount to help lessen the blow. This premium watch comes with a vibrant AMOLED display, 24/7 health and fitness monitoring, and up to five days of battery life on a single charge. Price check: Amazon - $699.99

Garmin Instinct: $229.99 $179.99 at Best Buy The Garmin Instinct is tough and reliable, thanks to a fiber-reinforced polymer case and a water resistant construction that's built to withstand up to 100m of depth. The watch also comes with comprehensive health and fitness tracking, plus built-in GPS and up to 14 days of battery life. To make the Instinct even more appealing, Best Buy is slashing $50 off the retail price! Price check: Amazon - $169.99

FAQ

What is the best Garmin smartwatch?

In our roundup of the best Garmin smartwatches that money can buy, we chose the Garmin Forerunner 265 as the best overall pick. That watch boasts a vibrant and crystal-clear AMOLED display, a ton of fitness features, and up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. Although it's not currently included in the Best Buy sale, you can buy the Forerunner 265 from Amazon for $424.99 today, which is a 6% discount.

What health metrics do Garmin watches monitor?

Like all the best fitness smartwatches and trackers out there, Garmin watches offer 24/7 heart rate data and comprehensive sleep tracking alongside respiration, hydration, menstrual cycle, and Pulse Ox monitoring. They'll use this info to provide sleep scores and Body Battery data. Alongside all of this health and fitness tracking technology, Garmin watches generally come with a bounty of activity modes and useful features you'd look for in a smartwatch, such as built-in GPS, virtual assistant support, and the ability to make and receive calls.

Can I use a Garmin watch without a phone?

Most Garmin watches have built-in GPS, which means you can do most things on your watch without having a phone on you. That being said, there are some features that you can only access by having a smartphone present.

For example, you can't make phone calls from your Garmin watch if you're outside of Bluetooth range, but you can, however, use the watch to track your health metrics and record activity.