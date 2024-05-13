The Garmin watch that we once called "the best runner's watch, period" has scored a MAJOR discount at Best Buy

Runners, rejoice: the Garmin Forerunner 955, a formidable smartwatch that we once called the "best choice for elite runners", has just scored a major 20% discount at Best Buy, knocking the price down to only $399.99. Believe it or not, the Forerunner 955 has never received a discount larger than this, which means now is the perfect time to buy.

Garmin Forerunner 955 47mm: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy The Garmin Forerunner 955 may seem like old news now that the 965 has come along, but it's still one of the best running watches on the market, with up to 15 days of battery life, 32GB of storage, and all of the mapping tools and training data you could ever need. Grab the 47mm watch from Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $100 off your purchase, dropping the Forerunner 955 back to a Black Friday low. Price check: Amazon - $399.99 | REI - $399.99 | Walmart - $404.99

✅Recommended if: you're a runner or cyclist looking for personalized guidance and comprehensive data from your smartwatch; you don't mind buying last year's fitness watch.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford the Garmin Forerunner 965; you want a watch with an AMOLED display.

As we noted in our glowing Forerunner 955 review over a year ago, the Garmin watch impresses by providing an incredible amount of fitness data for runners in particular, with loads of personalized reports and Training Readiness calculations, super-accurate GNSS tracking with full-color mapping, and days upon days of battery life.

Sure, the newer Forerunner 965 is arguably a better watch than its predecessor (if you can afford it), but if you want deeply comprehensive running data for less than $500, this is the deal for you.

Want to spend even less?

Garmin Forerunner 255 46mm: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy If the price of the Forerunner 955 is still too steep for your liking, it's worth noting that the Garmin Forerunner 255 is getting a similarly great discount from the good folks at Best Buy. You'll lose some of the maps and storage found on the 955, but it's otherwise a very similar watch with a considerably lower price tag. Price check: Amazon - $249.99 | Walmart - $249.99

For more discounted smartwatches, check out our guide to the best Garmin watch deals on the web today.