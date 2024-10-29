The future of Google's Pixel Watches is looking mighty powerful

What you need to know

A juicy leak has spilled the beans on Google’s Tensor plans, hinting at a custom chip for future Pixel Watches, which are set to drop in 2026.

Leaked documents from Google’s gChips team, as reported by Android Authority, reveal that the upcoming Tensor chip for wearables, codenamed NPT, will feature one ARM Cortex A78 core and two ARM Cortex A55 cores. Sure, these CPU cores aren’t the newest, but that’s pretty standard for wearable tech.

The NPT chip is said to be on track for a 2026 release, but since this leak is from 2023, don’t be surprised if it gets a makeover before it actually drops.

So far, Google’s Pixel Watch lineup has relied on ready-made chipsets from Samsung and Qualcomm. The first Pixel Watch from 2022 featured the Samsung Exynos 9110, sticking to the same processor approach as the Pixel smartphones.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 and Watch 3 come packed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ chipset, which is a major leap forward for Android smartwatches. Thanks to this upgrade, battery life has seen a major boost compared to the aging Exynos chip in the original Pixel Watch.

Aside from these tidbits, there’s not much else to go on. A recent scoop from Android Authority uncovered Google's plans to move away from Samsung-made Tensor chips for the Pixel 10 and 11, choosing to go with in-house designs built by TSMC instead. Given this shift in strategy, it’s reasonable to think that its smartwatch line will follow suit.

However, a lot of unknowns about the wearable Tensor chip remain. Although the leaked info doesn’t specify the node tech for these chips, recent news about the Tensor G5 and G6—expected to be made on the same 3nm process as Apple’s latest chips—gives us some clues. So, it’s fair to expect that the NPT chip might also tap into this cutting-edge process, which could mean major gains in battery life.

