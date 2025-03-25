Amazon's Big Spring Sale just started and the Galaxy Watch Ultra has ALREADY crashed to a record low price
Our favorite premium smartwatch slides to its lowest price ever.
If you're waiting for the right time to get a good deal on a Samsung smartwatch, the wait might be over. As part of the Amazon Big Spring sale, third-party sellers are chopping up to 40% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. The Watch Ultra is our favorite premium-level Android watch, featuring a bright, good-looking display, and impressive battery life.
This deal comes with a 47mm band and many of the bells and whistles users need in a watch, including GPS, health and fitness monitoring, and more. Plus, it's known for being particularly durable as far as smartwatches go, making it a great pick for backpackers and other outdoor enthusiasts.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Bespoke Edition LTE (47mm): $649.99 From $389.47 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is typically on the more expensive side of the spectrum, but this discount drops the price back down to its lowest point ever with over $200 off. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is our top pick for premium smartwatches, especially because of its bright display, long-lasting battery, LTE connectivity, and durable build.
✅Recommended if: you want a rugged smartwatch without paying the premium price tag; you like the look of the orange color that normally comes with the Ultra; you want a watch with health and sleep monitoring, GPS, and a long battery life.
❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a smaller, more lightweight smartwatch; you'd rather go with an even cheaper option and dual-band GPS isn't a priority for you.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best premium Android smartwatch on the market today, and in no small part due to its beautiful 1.5-inch AMOLED display, dual-band GPS, LTE built-in, and a long-lasting battery. Samsung says that users can get up to 100 hours in the power saver mode, or as many as 60 using the always-on display.
The Ultra also features accurate dual-band GPS and a wide range of sensors, including the Samsung BioActive Sensor measuring optical HR, electrical heart signal, and impedance analysis. It also has a temperature sensor, an accelerometer, and a few others for optimal health, sleep, and fitness monitoring options. Additionally, it includes two microphones and a built-in speaker, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM.
