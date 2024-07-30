Samsung is working to fix the Galaxy Watch 7's terrible battery drain

What you need to know

Users have taken to Samsung's community forum (Korean) and Reddit to report severe battery-draining issues with the Galaxy Watch 7.

Problems include losing 10% of battery per hour even with power-saving functionality enabled while others are forced to charge the device multiple times a day.

Samsung confirmed that it's discovered the issue and will roll out a fix, however, it's unclear if that fix is involved in the device's first update today (July 30).

Users have continuously reported problems regarding the Galaxy Watch 7's battery and it seems Samsung is on the case.

Users on Samsung's community forum (Korean) started discussing how severe the Galaxy Watch 7's battery drain issues are (via SamMobile). The original poster stated that after running through the standard setup procedures, their Watch 7's battery drained at an estimated 10% rate per hour. The user added that they've turned on the device's battery-saving function but to no avail.

Moreover, the post states that after fully charging it and wearing it to bed, the device would only have 30% to 40% of the battery left.

These issues were echoed by users on Reddit who reported similar problems. The user stated their device was left with an 8% charge nearly 12 hours after a full charge despite only utilizing its health features. Another chimed in, saying they're losing around 20% of battery when sleeping and are forced to charge the Watch 7 "2 to 3 times a day."

The user on the forum contacted Samsung support in South Korea and was told that a software update may be necessary. This was backed up by a company development manager who confirmed that Samsung was aware of battery issues. Additionally, they said, "we have identified the cause of the battery discharge issue and have come up with a solution. We will soon distribute a SW that fixes the issue."

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

It's unclear if this has started rolling out today (July 30), however, the publication spotted the first update hitting the Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra. Version L310XXU1AXG2 (173.5MB) arrives for Watch 7 owners while version L705FXXU1AXFB (330MB) hits the Ultra. Samsung's official changelog doesn't specifically mention the battery drain problem.

Regardless, it's most likely worth updating considering its "stability improvements" and performance enhancements.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series debuted on July 10 during Unpacked and the duo seem to make the idea of upgrading a breeze. Sleep is a critical part of our lives and the Watch 7 takes it a step further by nudging you if it detects signs of sleep apnea. The idea is to piggyback off the data collected by your Watch 7 or 7 Ultra with your doctor to weed out these critical signs.

The watches also boast new BioActive sensors, which take your health-tracking analytics to another level.