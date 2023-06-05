The Galaxy Watch 6 clears key hurdle, suggesting imminent launch

What you need to know

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 in July.

The smartwatch has apparently cleared FCC certification, signaling an imminent release.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic design was allegedly revealed in a series of renders, showing the return of the rotating bezel.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 has reportedly been spotted in an FCC listing, suggesting the wearable may launch soon.

The listing (via Gizmochina) reveals two model numbers for the Galaxy Watch 6, which indicate that there will likely be two sizes. SM-R930 will be the 40mm variant, and SM-R940 will be the 44mm variant.

(Image credit: FCC via Gizmochina)

The listing doesn't appear to reveal anything particularly interesting about the watch beyond the sizes and connectivity specs. As expected, we're getting Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi. It's been rumored that Samsung will use a new chipset to power the watch, which could provide a boost in performance and battery life. The watch may also charge wirelessly, with a charger that will likely be identical to the one equipped with the current models.

Unfortunately, the listing also doesn't seem to reveal anything about a Galaxy Watch 6 "Pro" or the rumored Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is said to bring back the rotating bezel found on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Recent renders revealed that this might indeed be the case, showing a smartwatch with a similar design to its Classic predecessor.

They are also set to launch with the recently announced One UI Watch 5, based on Wear OS 4. The beta was expected to arrive in May, but it has apparently been delayed and will likely arrive a bit later with more stable software.

As for when we can expect the Galaxy Watch 6 to be revealed, having just been cleared through the FCC, it seems likely the watch will arrive sooner rather than later. Rumors point to Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked taking place at the end of July in Korea, where the company will likely launch several new products.